LeBron James’ Business Partner Takes On New Role in Project B, NBA’s Upcoming Rival League

In the off-season, a photograph of LeBron James with Nikola Jokic’s agents went viral as they were reportedly discussing the formation of a rival league. That’s how Project B got the headlines, and it has already announced its women’s league, and now they are turning their attention to the men’s side. Bron’s long-time business partner, Maverick Carter, is back again amid the 22x All-Star’s roadblock as an NBA team owner.

On Tuesday, Grady Burnett, one of Project B’s co-founders, told The Athletic that the main aim is to “extend the careers of established players”. It will be launched next fall and run from November through April, and broadcast games on YouTube, giving the NBA direct competition. Carter, who oversees the day-to-day operations of James’ businesses, was one of the consultants for Project B until this fall.

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In October, reports confirmed his departure, but a few months later, he now works as an adviser and board director. “I think if you look at the track record of Maverick, you look at the track record of Misko (Jokic’s agent), you look at the track record of what we’ve done on signing the top women’s players, we’ll follow a similar format and bring the stars of today and the stars of tomorrow,” Burnett said.

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Project B announced its women’s league and signed a number of WNBA stars, including Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, Jewell Loyd, and Sophie Cunningham. The current plan is to have it in seven cities across Asia, Europe, and South America. Men’s league will follow the same pattern and even LeBron James’ availability became a point of discussion.

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However, Burnett clearly stated that Project B has had no discussions with the Lakers superstar. The 4x NBA champion is set to be a free agent after this season, and his future and potential farewell season are highly debated. Amid this, even his dream of owning an NBA franchise hit a snag.

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The path for LeBron James to NBA ownership is uncertain

For half of his 23-year career, he’s gone from hinting about potential team ownership to all-out campaigning for a Las Vegas franchise. On a 2022 episode of “The Shop,” James said, “I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.” But after months of speculation of a joint bid with Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the $14.19 billion sports conglomerate that owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, has reportedly stopped its pursuit of an NBA team.

Sources close to the situation indicate that FSG has withdrawn from the upcoming bidding cycle due to the skyrocketing entry costs. That also reportedly made it “less likely” that James would pursue a team. Even LeBron James did not shy away from talking about his dream move. The reporters did ask James whether he had found another way besides FSG bidding for a Vegas franchise.

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“No, I’m not, not at all,” stated Bron. So, a no from James, and now his long-time associate is back working on creating a rival league against the NBA. It might feel like a coincidence, but in the entrepreneurial world, the moves are often strategic.