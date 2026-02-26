LeBron James’ Camp Makes Bold GOAT Claim About Victor Wembanyama

Through just 120 NBA games, Victor Wembanyama has more points than LeBron, more 3-pointers than Curry, and more blocks than Olajuwon. Naturally, the comparisons to the legends will eventually seep in. Fortunately for the Spurs star, the endorsement comes from James’s close friend and longtime agent, Rich Paul.

In a recent episode of the “Game Over” podcast, Paul suggested the possibility of the French phenom taking over the face of league tag from LeBron James. “It’s two things. If he stays healthy, and if people don’t try to penalize him for how it looks. Most people try to penalize you because it didn’t look like their goat. It’s just about his body of work. My answer is yes,” Paul said.

The discussion began when the podcast co-host Max Kellerman stated, “Wemby right now is the first guy since LeBron where I’m like if this dude stays healthy Could he be the GOAT one day.”

The 7-foot-4 phenom has transformed the team’s defense while also becoming its offensive centerpiece. His progress has now earned him a significant vote of confidence from agent Rich Paul. In his third year, Victor Wembanyama opened the 2025-26 season in spectacular fashion with a double-double of 40 points and 15 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks on October 22, 2025.

After recovering from a serious deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot in his right shoulder) that ended his second season prematurely in February 2025, he has returned stronger than ever. That’s why two months ago, Rich Paul had credited Wemby but also challenged him to improve to put the league on notice.

“There is no answer for Wemby. Let’s just be clear. If Wemby decides that he’s going to play efficient basketball every night, there is no [answer],” Paul stated in December. “If Wemby decides that this is how he going to play, the league is in trouble.”

This season, Victor Wembanyama has led the Spurs to become a genuine threat to OKC. He recently led San Antonio to ten straight wins, which is their first 10-game win streak since 2015-16, when they won 13 in a row.

Victor Wembanyama wants to learn one strategy from LeBron James

Not many overall #1 picks can stake their claims as LeBron James and Wemby. Although Wembanyama won’t shed tears when the Lakers star walks away from the NBA, he is still eager to learn a few things. Especially if the Spurs star becomes the next face of the league.

“I actually think LeBron. He’s very intelligent in those areas, him obviously being the face of the league,” Wembanyama explained. “Very few mistakes, like very few PR mistakes. I think that definitely takes some intelligence, and there are many things to take from him. I’ve never had a chance to spend time with him, to have a full discussion, but I would love to.”

Since high school, LeBron got the title ‘The Chosen One’; pressure was immense from the get-go. Yet, the off-court controversy or lack of real-life scandals only boosted his image as the face of the NBA. The production and contribution towards winning a championship are a must. But a controversy-free life also attracts business, and these are the things that Victor Wembanyama is willing to learn.