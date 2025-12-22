LeBron James Can’t Believe What He’s Witnessed After Wife Savannah’s Major Move

For years, Savannah James was content staying out of the spotlight. That has gradually changed as the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James leans into her entrepreneurial journey. With ventures like her beauty brand Reframe and Let It Break, a platform centered on women’s wellness, Savannah is carving out her own space. As she builds that foundation, LeBron is moving from ‘points to assists’.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re proud of her,” James said to the press after the Clippers game.

“She’s tapped into herself and into the things that she loves to do and the things that she wants to create for herself and her following. It’s an unbelievable thing to see her taking her step in a direction that she has either been dreaming about or just aspiring to be. To see the people that follow her, to see the people that love to see her doing it organically. She does it super organic,” King further added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savannah has built a strong entrepreneurial profile over the years. She runs Reframe Beauty, co-hosts the Everybody’s Crazy podcast, and previously owned The Juice Spot. Beyond business, she leads the Women of Our Future mentorship program in Akron and plays a key role behind the scenes in LeBron James’ ventures.

Imago May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Savannah James, LeBron James and Rich Paul sit in the front in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

So, LeBron further praised the entrepreneur lady on what she does. “Everything that she does is literally just her. There’s no faking over, no fraudulent anything behind her. She’s held the castle down for so long. I’m happy that now we can kind of hold it down for her. Let her go out and do her thing. So super excited about what she has now, and the present also in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the game ended in a 103-88 loss, LeBron James was very appreciative and cheerful in talking about his wife’s success. He has done this previously as well. In his first game after sacrificing his decades-long scoring streak for a game-winning assist, the Lakers superstar sent a heartfelt message to Savannah James.

“I miss my BFF!!! @mrs_savannahrj” James wrote on his Instagram story. Savannah, who’s a staple at her husband’s games inside the Crypto.com Arena, wasn’t present in the stands for his on-the-road game against the Sixers. Yet, the 4x NBA champion finished the game with 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists while going 12-of-17 from the field, including four three pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Her absence could be tied to her multiple entrepreneurial ventures: Reframe Beauty, Let It Break, or even the Everybody’s Crazy podcast.

As LeBron is approaching retirement, Savannah James is just taking off

For the majority of the last two decades, Savannah James built the family. During a busy NBA schedule, she quietly held the fort while LeBron James was busy pursuing his passion. Now they could switch roles soon. Even though the 4x MVP will still be busy with commercial and other engagements, his impending retirement will free up significant time. On the other hand, Savannah has just started to discover herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, I can see my plane, I’m ready to start descending and hitting the road, and while I’m doing that, her plane is taking off. She’s like a rocket right now. So I’m okay with that s–t too, cause I did the rocket stage. It could also change over the course of time, and having that depend on who you guys are, you know, it could work,” he explained on Everybody’s Crazy.

At first, Savannah said she was short of confidence. However, once she thought about the values she wanted to set for her daughter, Zhuri, she decided to explore her interests. Since then, the 39-year-old has diversified her portfolio. While doing so, LeBron James is making sure to cheer for her at every opportunity.