LeBron James Challenges ESPN & Others Over Michael Jordan Remark After Major Slip Up

When you speak the NBA, there are generally two languages you can speak. Either you pick Michael Jordan or you pick LeBron James. The media arguments from ESPN and other outlets have made it the greatest rivalry in the NBA. One of them is the GOAT, that’s the general consensus. However, if you ask either of them, there is mutual admiration. James, as a rising teenager, was compelled to the sport by Jordan’s magic. But he can’t openly admit that, can he?

In the age of social media, James’ speaking in admiration of Jordan generates headlines. When he sat at the Fanatics Fanfest, the Akron Hammer knew that. However, with a goal of making NBA media a positive place, he didn’t hesitate to give the Bulls icon the respect he has earned. While on the stage, he was asked if there was a legend he could play with, who would that be?

“When you talk with inspiration, there was nobody more inspiring to me than Michael Jordan. For me, I think our games would have complemented each other. MJ was a flat-out scorer. He was a scorer, scorer, scorer, he had a scorer’s mentality,” James said during the event. However, he wasn’t oblivious to how his statement would be used by the media.

“I know I can’t pick him because I know how social media works. You m———–s are gonna be like Oh you want to play with Michael Jordan too? You’ve done played with everyone goddamnit,” James jokingly said.

While they don’t actually speak, MJ was responsible for drawing James to the game. But the reason he would want to share the floor with him is because of the players he wanted to be. LeBron James was moved by the point-forward role in the game. And he gave those players their flowers, too.

“Anfernee Penny Hardaway was an inspiration to me. Grant Hill was an inspiration to me growing up. Like that point-forward, Scottie Pippen. That point-forward guys like Penny, Grant Hill, Scottie. Those guys inspired me because I kind of wanted to be that point forward,” said James.

But he couldn’t stop thinking about his previous Michael Jordan comment. At the end, he made a wild prediction. “I can see the headline already, “LeBron James wants to play with Michael Jordan,” he mentioned. That’s a brave challenge to the media, especially after a major slip up.

ESPN makes a huge LeBron James error

Since ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James started to rift, it’s been tense. James isn’t fond of the NBA media. He doesn’t like the demeaning nature of the modern landscape. Furthermore, James has always had doubts about their reporting. One such error came during this dramatic time of James’ future in LA.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported that LeBron James was kept in the dark about the Lakers’ ownership sale. It also led to reports about him feeling undervalued within the franchise. Well, it might not be true after all.

Days after their report, Windhorst and Shelburne got some key information for that they released in another statement. “When the Buss family agreed to sell a majority stake in the franchise to Mark Walter on June 18, Doncic was given a heads-up and notably posted a congratulations on social media afterward. After the publication of this article, sources said James was notified of the sale, via his representation. But he did not post any public acknowledgement,” they wrote.

It doesn’t do much in talks about LeBron James’ future in LA. However, he does dispel a few doubts. James was well aware of what is happening at the top of the franchise. Furthermore, it also takes some heat off the rumors that the Lakers are looking to move past him as soon as possible. It doesn’t happen often that these errors occur.

But in the war between the media and LeBron James, this seems to be a victory for him.