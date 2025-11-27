LeBron James Clears Stance On JJ Redick’s Behavior After Stern Bronny James Moment

“It’s like he’s been here for 15 years,” Luka Dončić had said about JJ Redick’s coaching style back in February. While he is not alone in praising JJ Redick’s coaching instincts, Redick always ends up facing scrutiny for things that even seasoned coaches struggle with. Having been LeBron James’ former podcast partner and now his head coach, Redick’s every decision is dissected in real time. If he plays Bronny James, he’s accused of favoritism. Send Bronny to the G League, and he’s accused of mishandling. But when pressure peaked again for him, LeBron stepped in publicly.

In a recent conversation on the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, LeBron James offered insight into the coaching culture under J.J. Redick. Nash asked LeBron to describe Redick’s approach. LeBron’s response immediately framed the discussion around Redick’s lifelong exposure to winning basketball environments, noting that “He’s been taught the game the right way, and it’s been no sugarcoating with the coaches that put him in the position that he is in today.” The coaches in question?

LeBron drew parallels between Redick with legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, known as Coach K. “I had an opportunity to play for Coach K a couple times, and Coach K, there’s no sugarcoating. He’s going to tell you exactly how he feels if you’re not doing it right, but it’s going to be in a very stern, but loving way,” LeBron explained.

To understand why LeBron made that comparison, we need to go back two decades. While a student at Duke, Redick was not just another shooter. He became the National Player of the Year in 2006, a two-time Rupp Trophy winner, ACC Athlete of the Year, and even won the James E. Sullivan Award. All of this was achieved under Coach K, who shaped Redick into a fiercely competitive athlete. And also played a role in backing his disciple’s career as a coach.

Speaking to Colin Cowherd, Coach K had said back in 2024, “JJ is amazingly competitive, and is prepared as well as any player that I coached at Duke. He’s smart, he’s confident and he understands the game… He has empathy for the guy trying to make it and for the veteran still trying to make it.” Coach K added that although Redick “was never a superstar in the NBA,” he was still a superstar under him at Duke.

LeBron’s defense of Redick ties back to his own upbringing under legendary St. Vincent–St. Mary coach Keith Dambrot. LeBron referenced that “old school” foundation directly in his conversation. He recalled how Dambrot demanded precision and intensity every single day. Just like JJ does, as Bron explained, “This is how we want to play, and if I’m seeing possessions or I’m seeing things not up to our standard and what the coaches have put out there, I’m going to show you my reaction. And it’s not to you, it’s about you to understand what we’re trying to build long term, and I can respect that. I can respect that.” According to James, JJ is trying to build the same environment that both of them had as young players trying to win big in the NBA.

JJ Redick’s stern moments with Bronny James

JJ Redick’s stern decision-making comes even for James’ own son. Bronny’s latest G-League stint came on November 21, 2025. The Lakers had sent him back to South Bay after he had already appeared in 10 NBA games this season. The matter with Bronny is the flashes of nervousness that take over him. It was evident in his hesitations in key moments, especially during that Milwaukee game, where he was found wide open by Doncic.

That moment pushed JJ Redick into one of his most public coaching outbursts, “Bronny, you gotta shoot the f—— ball.” The young guard’s unwillingness to pull the trigger may have caused his visit to the G-League. Bronny’s minutes dipped immediately, and the decision to send him down felt like an extension of Redick’s tough-love approach.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages November 1, 2024, Toronto, On, Canada: Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James 23 and Bronny James 9 watch the play during second half NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball action against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Friday, November 1, 2024. Canada News – November 1, 2024 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20241101_zaf_c35_113 Copyright: xFrankxGunnx

Since then, Bronny has logged two G-League games. The Lakers recalled him on November 26, 2025, as part of their injury-management rotation. His NBA stat line remains modest – 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds on 28.6% shooting. Redick’s message has always been consistent – accountability first. Even earlier in the year, after a rough preseason, Redick defended him by saying he was “a totally different player than he was a year ago,” but he also made clear that growth must translate under real NBA pressure.

For instance, on Tuesday, Bronny made a brief appearance against the Clippers. It literally lasted for a minute but managed to generate more noise than the Lakers’ comfortable 135-118 win itself. He subbed in for his father, LeBron James, recording one sharp assist and missing his only shot. On paper, it was nothing remarkable, but it grabbed all the fans’ attention.

The Lakers will next play the Mavericks on November 29, and we have yet to see the decisions JJ Redick will make for the roster.