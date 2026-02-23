LeBron James’ Cavaliers Visited Prison Before Facing Stephen Curry & Warriors, Ex-HC Confirms

Jun 6, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

With legacy on the line, the pressure hits differently. It was the same for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2016 Finals. So, head coach Ty Lue, to reduce the pressure, had some other ideas. Prior to Game 7, the former Cavs HC took a small group of staff and team members to San Quentin State Prison.

Rich Paul, Bron’s longtime agent, recently recalled the story of Lue’s visit to San Quentin. Confirming the same, Lue stated how he used the visit to San Quentin to take some pressure off his players, coaches, and other staff. “It was great,” said Lue. “Some of our coaches went, some of our homeboys went. We talk about pressure, that’s pressure every day, waking up in San Quentin. Understanding what’s at stake, playing in game seven NBA finals is not nearly as much pressure as waking up in San Quentin.

So just showing our guys and just trying to take the pressure off, trying to take the thought process out, and we did it, and it was an amazing experience, and I loved it.”

A previous report stated that Lue didn’t have much of a relationship with his own father, who spent time behind bars. So, understanding the real-life consequences, it made sense why he arranged a trip to San Quentin before the biggest game of his coaching career. Since he was made the Cavs’ coach at the midway point of the 2015-16 season, even his legacy was on the line.

The team responded with their leader, as LeBron James had a triple-double and another iconic chasedown block of Iguodala in the last two minutes. But it was Kyrie Irving who hit his iconic game-winning shot against the Warriors. Thus, the Cavaliers became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship. The Cleveland fans had been waiting 52 years to celebrate.

LeBron James’ former teammate still had nerves

Even though Irving hit the game-winner, he was nervous during the 2016 Finals. That’s why Irving had an uneven start, missing several early shots and turning the ball over twice. He leaned on LeBron James and others to carry the load for the first half. Fortunately, they did and put the Cavaliers in a position to win the game.

“Game 7, I didn’t sleep before the game. I barely slept the night before. My hands were sweaty. I was incredibly nervous. It was legacy on the line. So, I understood the moment,” he added. “The first half was a little up and down for me, but once I got into the rhythm in the second half, I felt like no one could beat us, and that was the confidence we had in that team all year long.”

Eventually, he did not show any nerves when he side-stepped Steph Curry for the title-winning moment. The visit, intended as a team-building exercise with a unique perspective, clearly left a lasting impression on Lue and those who participated.