LeBron James’ Close Friend’s Action Will Help Millions of American Kids as NBA Faces Growing Concerns

The NBA regulations are equivalent to the Mesozoic Era. While the dinosaurs ceased to exist, these rules still roam free, unchanged, unbothered, and borderline fossilized. Since the flashy ‘80s, tweaks have come and gone, but the core remains untouched. Yet, change is brewing. Imagine a game with no corner three or the wild arrival of a four-point line. Sounds absurd? Maybe. But the idea doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Luckily, LeBron James has thoughts that might just shift your perspective.

In the latest Mind The Game episode, Steve Nash lobbed a curveball at LeBron—what if the league scrapped corner threes and slapped on a shiny new four-point line instead? Could it stretch to the sidelines? Would Bron lose sleep over it? With playful mischief, or rather concern, Nash teased the unimaginable, nudging him into a court-sized thought experiment that dared to bend the very geometry of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James’s friend’s decision could be a lesson for so many Americans

LeBron isn’t on board with the idea of a four-point line. He feels that there is a possibility of introducing something of the sort, but because you can do it, doesn’t mean you have to. “No, we can’t do that. I mean, we can do anything we want, but I don’t like to. When you start talking about the four-point shot—yes, you have guys that shoot from the logo in our league and shoot from way behind the three-point line,” the Los Angeles Lakers star explained.

AD

Remember, Nikola Jokic’s habit of playing random volleyball on the court. One insane hit from one end of the court, and boom– an absolute buzzer-beater. And there can never be a conversation about shooting without talking about the greatest shooter of all time: Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ Golden Boy runs the show with 4058 of them. But not everyone is Jokic. And not everyone is Steph. This is exactly where the Akron Hammer’s concerns lie.

He said, “We also got to think about the younger generation that’s looking up to us as the pros. And they watch everything that we do. Everything. And what I wouldn’t want to happen is kids developing, trying to shoot a four-point shot at eight, nine, ten years old when their bodies and their muscles are not in it.”

Then he shared the story of his best friend Drew Joyce’s father, whose advice could now become the guiding light for many American children. “My best friend Drew Joyce, his dad did not let him take a three-point shot till I believe he was like in the seventh grade,” James narrated. “When we played Little League, his dad would not let him shoot. He’s like, ‘you’re not strong enough, and you’re not about to mess up your shot’ because you’re literally just pushing it up there, like chugging it like a full-court shot. So he didn’t let him shoot threes till he was like in the seventh, seventh, eighth grade.”

LeBron recalled how Drew Joyce’s dad banned threes until middle school—protecting young muscles and perfecting form. That old-school wisdom? It might just be the shot-clock reset American kids need. Instead of chucking wild logo shots at age nine, they could focus on fundamentals first—and save the Steph Curry dreams for puberty’s second half.

But you know what, introducing a four-point line in the NBA seems slightly far-fetched right now. But what if that fabled 3-point line is removed? Well, not removed totally, but a part of it, say, the corner three-pointer?

LeBron James shares concerns about the corner three-pointer

Steve Nash kicked things off with a cheeky scenario: “I like our game. Let’s envision. Let’s envision guys standing in the corner trying to space the floor. He’s not spacing for three.” A seemingly simple idea—but one that cracks open a Pandora’s box. Just picture the NBA hardwood, reshaped by a ghost corner, daring players to adapt mid-dribble. That’s the vision Nash dared to explore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James, ever the voice of reason, didn’t flinch. “Yeah, I mean, it would be an adjustment. Yeah, I think we—listen, one thing about us as NBA players: we are adaptable. And if we have to, no matter if we like it or not, we’re able to adapt.” Change is scary, yes, but Bron reminded us: Evolution is coded in an athlete’s DNA. Even if the old ways still feel like home.

via Imago LeBron James

Still, Bron offered a reality check. “I mean, I like our game where it is. I think the corner three is a—it’s a great shot. Obviously, the best shot is already besides the dunk, or a layup, or a free throw.” Yet, he didn’t slam the door shut. “It could be looked at… explored… Summer League… G League showcase.” But not overnight. “This is a big change. Yeah, it’s a huge change… You show up to practice the first day of training camp, and there’s no corner three.” Now that’s a cold open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Change in the NBA isn’t a buzzer-beater—it’s a slow, strategic possession. While four-point fantasies and vanishing corners flirt with the rulebook, legends like LeBron remind us to think before we shoot. His best friend’s father once benched threes for the sake of proper form—and that old-school wisdom might be the real MVP. Evolution is exciting, yes—but preserving the soul of the game? That’s clutch.