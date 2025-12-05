LeBron James’ Close Friend Clears Stance on Retirement After Double-Digit Point Streak Ends

After 6905 days, LeBron James scored under 10 points in an NBA game. The Raptors’ tenacity really hampered the 40-year-old. He shot just 4-17 from the field, failing to make a single three-pointer. It seems like reality has really hit over the last two games. After 23 years, James’ body is beginning to show the repercussions of playing relentless basketball. His good friend Shannon Sharpe feels it’s a calling. The end is much closer than most would think.

James’ poor shooting efficiency is a surprise. Tonight, with Luka Doncic out, the Akron Hammer had the chance to shape a strong performance after his 10-point night against the Phoenix Suns. But since he didn’t, Sharpe feels the end of his storied career is closer than most people would think.

“This is going to be the first year that he averages under 20 points a game. He’ll probably be somewhere around, you know, 16 to 18 points a game,” Sharpe said on Nightcap. “I don’t see him playing past this year,”. That admission is starting to really settle in across the NBA community.

Imago Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) and forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

It’s not just LeBron James’ offensive struggles. For the past few seasons, his body has started to send him hints. The injury count has increased, recently dealing with sciatica and missing the first 14 games. In a historic Year 23, the four-time champion is averaging a career-low 14 points per game and shooting just 41.3% from the field.

For some time now, LeBron James has often visited retirement talks. His answer remains the same. At the end of the season, he will speak to his family and make a decision. His sudden and steep decline could very well be the indication that his time is up. However, James doesn’t have to be a lethal scorer to keep playing. He is still a master at court mapping, making plays to get his teammates involved.

Tonight, it was 9 assists with just 2 turnovers, including the game-winner for Rui Hachimura at the buzzer. His brain still processes everything that’s happening at the speed of lightning. While a little beaten down physically, LeBron James doesn’t seem lethargic by any measure.

But he isn’t worried about his sluggish start. Having undergone a consistent routine for the last two decades, James is confident that reps will allow him to settle into the season.

LeBron James asks for time to get into rhythm

Where Shannon Sharpe and others see a visible degeneration in LeBron James, he has yet to complete his onboarding process. Just think about it for a second. At 39, going to 40, James was averaging close to 25 points per game and converting over 50% of his shots. That is after making the necessary adjustments to his game to continue playing for longer.

But in the first 22 years, one thing remained the same. Before every season, LeBron James was at training camp and getting some activity to get himself in rhythm. This year, due to sciatica, he spent a long time without any action on the court. So when he sees himself struggle on the floor, James knows it’s his rhythm that’s lacking.

“I’ve never missed a whole training camp in a whole preseason before and then let alone miss the first 14, I think 14 games of the regular season,” James said after the game. “I’m still, you know, figuring my rhythm, figuring out everything as far as offensively. Knowing I can still make an impact on the floor when I’m out there. But, you know, still trying to fill it out”.

The current version has only played 6 games of the regular season, without acclimating himself with the team during training camp. But before that? LeBron James was diligently up at the crack of dawn, going to work every single day during the offseason. A gift of his is that he understands just where his body is at any point in the season.

That was possible because LeBron James followed a set routine leading up to this season. Now, not only is he taking a different role with the Lakers, but that process was interrupted due to his ailment. With each passing practice session and game, James’ mobility and groove should return. Going to 41 this month, that still sounds believable because LeBron James has done it for so long.

As long as the Lakers star feels he can get better with time, the team will take his word for it. Realistically, they will need him to be at full throttle during the postseason. That’s enough time for James to really understand his role and get into peak basketball shape to outlast this season.

Could he still retire? Yes, that’s possible. But his display to start the season will likely have no impact on that decision.