LeBron James’ Close Friend Subtly Rules Out LA Exit in Major Hint Over NBA Future

Will LeBron James leave the Los Angeles Lakers? That question has continued being discussed amongst NBA analysts after the player’s agent, Rich Paul, revealed that “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career”. The remark indicated that LeBron James will be willing to go to another team if the Lakers do not build a championship-contending roster. Despite reports that the Lakers are “quietly plotting the most aggressive roster change”, the NBA All-Time Scorer has not publicly declared he will stay. Fortunately, a close friend of his provided Lakers fans recently with some assurance.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue was a guest on the recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay.’ During the conversation, Sharpe brought up one of LeBron’s recently shared video, which showed the 40-year-old working out at one of the Clippers’ facilities. Lue admitted to have seen that. After Sharpe looked at the head coach suspiciously, and asked “What that mean?”, Lue jokingly said “I don’t even know if I can speak on that.”

Later, Lue was asked about the “whispers” about LeBron possibly returning to Cleveland. When asked if he sees that happening, the HC said “I don’t. I don’t. I mean, I don’t, I don’t know”.

Despite this, Sharpe was convinced that LeBron ain’t going nowhere.

“And the thing is, T-Lo, I was talking to somebody the other day. I said, if you play 24, you might as well go and get that 25” said Sharpe. “But I think he wants to sit that record out there. He wants to sit that record out there. Ain’t nobody going to get it”.

This is a developing story..