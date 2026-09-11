LeBron James’ Close Friend Takes Shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Doesn’t Have the Skillset…Like Embiid”

Channing Frye isn’t shy about stirring debate on Road Trippin’, and his latest target was one of the NBA’s most physically dominant players.The former Cavaliers champion and Road Trippin’ co-host used the show to compare Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, focusing on what each star can do when injuries take away some of their physical advantages.

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Frye’s connection to LeBron James also gives him a familiar link to the discussion. He won the 2016 championship with James and Cleveland, and he has continued talking about the NBA through Road Trippin’. His comments about Giannis quickly spread online after clips from the show were shared by @RoadTrippinShow and reposted by accounts such as @TheHeatCentral.

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Frye’s argument centered on the difference between physical dominance and offensive versatility. His description of Giannis was particularly blunt.

“Giannis is a 7’0 running back. He’s just coming at you.”

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Frye’s point wasn’t necessarily that Giannis lacks basketball ability. Instead, he argued that the two-time MVP’s offensive game is heavily connected to the physical attributes that have made him such a difficult matchup throughout his career.

“If his ankle, knee, hip, shoulder, are injured, he can’t play his style,” Frye said.

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Frye then brought Embiid into the comparison. He argued that the Sixers center has more ways to score, pointing to his shooting, mid-range game, post moves and three-point range as options he can rely on when his body isn’t at full strength.



“He does not have the skillset. Meaning shooting, middys, post ups, 3s, to balance that out like Joel Embiid does.”

That is the heart of Frye’s comparison. Giannis’ greatest advantage has always been his ability to attack the basket with extraordinary size, strength and athleticism. When those physical gifts are compromised, Frye believes there aren’t as many alternative scoring methods available to him.

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Embiid, meanwhile, has developed a much broader offensive package. His post game, face-up ability, mid-range jumper and three-point shooting give him multiple ways to attack a defense.

“Joel when he’s injured, he can just shoot fadeaway and still get 30 PPG,” Frye said.

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Why Frye’s Take Is More Complicated Than It Sounds

There is an obvious tension in Frye’s argument: Embiid’s offensive versatility doesn’t eliminate the biggest issue surrounding his career availability.

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Embiid’s recurring knee problems have limited his ability to consistently stay on the floor in recent seasons. That makes the comparison more complicated because Giannis has generally been able to remain available at a much higher rate while continuing to dominate through his physical style.

At the same time, Frye’s criticism doesn’t take away from what Giannis has accomplished. He has won two MVPs, an NBA championship and a Finals MVP while making his physicality a huge part of his game.

Giannis’ ability to attack the rim, play through contact and finish around the basket has made him one of the toughest players in the league to defend. His three-point shot has never been his biggest weapon, but he has still found plenty of ways to put up big numbers.

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That’s also why the “7-foot running back” description is likely to get people talking. For Giannis supporters, his physicality isn’t a weakness at all. It’s the biggest weapon in his game and a major reason he has reached the level he has.

Frye’s question is what happens if Giannis eventually can’t rely on that physical advantage as much. Can he still create the same offense through his jumper, post game and other skills? Frye believes Embiid has the edge there because he has more scoring options to fall back on.

And that makes the comparison less about which player is better at his peak and more about how their games respond when their bodies aren’t operating at 100 percent.

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Giannis has built an extraordinary career around physical dominance. Embiid has built his around a combination of physical presence and shot-making. As both superstars move forward, Frye’s comments raise an interesting question: Which style will ultimately age better when the athletic advantages that separate elite players from everyone else begin to fade?