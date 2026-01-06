LeBron James Coldly Dismisses NBA Fans’ Complaints About Frustrating Habit

Tactics or probability? That’s where the NBA is juggling between meeting the fans’ expectations and letting them down. One particular strategy is fouling late in the game with a three-point lead. Viewers of the sport see it as a ‘killer’, taking away from the enticing build-up towards a game winner. They don’t want to watch a free-throw back and forth, eventually ending in a desperate heave. Fans want action, but LeBron James and NBA athletes are much more concerned with winning.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

James has discussed the polarising tactic on several occasions. The Lakers forward feels it’s wise to foul largely because of the direction the league has gravitated towards. “Our league is a three-point shooting league,” he says. Each team has specialised units to spread the floor and make shots from beyond the arc. So just by playing the odds, the Akron Hammer would much rather foul and increase the team’s chances of winning the game.

“If you have an opportunity to win or close the percentage of you winning the game, possibly, take it away… Listen, late game, you know, under a minute, under 30 seconds, you up three, you know, it’s been a hard-fought game. Team may may have made 12 threes, 13 threes in a game. You don’t want 14 to happen. You can lose in overtime that way,” he said on Mind The Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Fouling at the end doesn’t guarantee a win. It still depends on some variables, particularly the team’s free-throw shooting, to keep the lead at three. However, it does make more sense when you factor in the quality of shooters. In today’s league, every position can shoot the ball if given a clean look. We’ve even seen Andre Drummond develop and use his three-point shot for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rather than leave it to one shot and swing momentum, fouling allows teams to still be in control. In crunch time, having leverage means teams have one foot in the winning door. However, for LeBron James, opting for this method is more personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James doesn’t want another five minutes

James came into this argument with proof. He referred to the Hornets’ overtime win over the Cavaliers. Brandon Miller generated a look from three in regulation to take it into overtime. All of a sudden, the Hornets were swelling with confidence while the Cavs felt they shot themselves in the foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That feeling in itself is discouraging for a team. But James would rather foul because playing overtime would see his recovery go haywire.

“I don’t want to go through that. For me personally, I’m about to be 41 years old. First of all, another five minutes to me right now, another five minutes to messes up my whole day the next day,” James added on the podcast.

That’s the price of playing in a historic Year 23. But the argument itself of whether teams should foul or not depends entirely on comfort. A team like the Thunder, who have impeccable perimeter defense, might allow opponents to run the clock while denying them a good enough look. Or if a team doesn’t have the most consistent free-throw shooters, they would opt for getting a defensive stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither of the two strategies safeguards teams from a dramatic finish. But it’s always better to have the lead than to be even in these situations. Understandably, fouling at the end takes some of the thrill away. Simultaneously, it also creates an edge. If you know LeBron James, he’s always trying to gain an upper hand. So it’s not surprising that he prefers an approach that statistically gives his team a better chance at winning the game while eliminating the chances at a devastating dagger.