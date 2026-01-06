LeBron James Compares Scottie Pippen With a Player Who Has Never Had All-Star Selection

There’s a saying, “game recognizes game.” And it fits in the NBA’s bigger picture in every era. So when you look around and see young guns like Luka Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take the lead, you know that the league is in the right hands. But for LeBron James, it’s players like Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Johnson who are making a difference. A massive leap, that’s how the Akron Hammer puts it.

In the latest edition of Mind the Game, Bron gave a candid review of both stars, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers guard. Well, LeBron has spent a few summers training with the 25-year-old. So, he said, “You just see his dedication. Shows up on time, on target, every single day. A guy who loves the game and is taking full advantage of the opportunity in Philly.” Appreciating Tyrese Maxey’s ethics, James moved on to Jalen Johnson.

For LeBron, the Atlanta Hawks forward has been put in this “Scottie Pippen role where he’s playing like a point forward. Not only is he scoring, he’s rebounding at a high rate and dishing the ball.” Simply put, Johnson is functioning as a primary creator while still putting up big scoring and rebounding numbers, and his 2025‑26 stats back that up across all three areas. Let’s understand.

First, Jalen Johnson has taken on a true scoring load. He averages 23.7 points per game on efficient shooting, clearing 52 percent from the field. He generates that output on 16 to 17 attempts nightly, signaling star-level usage for a forward. Meanwhile, he rebounds like a big man, grabbing 10.4 boards per game, matching many starting centers and continuing last season’s 10.0 rebound trend, which is clearly evident.

Next, his playmaking elevates everything. Johnson posts roughly 8.4 assists per game in 35 minutes, elite territory for any position. Moreover, Atlanta sits near the top in team assists, and Johnson has seven triple-doubles already, including a 21-point, 18-rebound, 16-assist night. Therefore, his 23.7, 10.4, 8.4 line defines a point forward who controls games with confidence and force across the entire season.

Therefore, a natural question arises in everyone’s mind. And that is: how high is the ceiling for a player like Johnson?

LeBron James sets the ceiling for Jalen Johnson

“I mentioned Scottie Pippen. Obviously, he has a long way to go,” LeBron James strongly claimed. According to the Lakers superstar, Jalen Johnson is a modern prototype forward with rare physical tools and expanding control. James points to the long arms, true 6’9 to 6’10 size, elite speed, and high-end athleticism that allow Johnson to cover ground effortlessly.

LeBron James also added, “He’s improved his outside touch. Putting pressure on the rim. His ability to rebound. He can guard. He can guard one through five for the majority.” Simply put, the defensive value is clear. Guarding one through five for most matchups, with only elite centers like Embiid and Jokic posing issues.

Similarly, Johnson’s playmaking stands out, supported by 8.4 assists and a 23.7 point scoring load, signaling a ceiling built on versatility and sustained impact. Now, LeBron James also made a bold claim, or rather a prediction, for the Hawks’ star. “I think he’s on pace to be an All-Star in the East this year for sure. There’s no doubt about it,” James said.

So, for now, it’s Jalen Johnson and Tyrese Maxey who are making a difference for LeBron James. Among both stars, the Atlanta Hawks star is stealing all the attention and rightfully so! This surely could be a blowout season for the star forward. And maybe an All-Star badge is truly waiting for him. Well, in the upcoming days, it’ll be clear if James’ predictions came true or not.