LeBron James Concerned About Cooper Flagg After Bronny’s Lesser-Known NBA Struggle

The Draft is finally here! It’s not like the stories of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo were enough to get us excited for the upcoming season. With the prospect of Duke’s Satan Cooper Flagg in the wait, the excitement couldn’t be higher. People in Dallas just can’t wait long enough. But pressure comes hand in hand with expectations. And the expectations for Flagg are for him to hit the ground running as soon as he steps foot on the NBA hardwood. Will that actually happen? We’ll never know. But LeBron James is worried.

There’s no denying the kid’s caliber – he has future Hall of Fame written all over him. And the King knows it – he’s the prince in wait. “He’s a winner. It just seemed like he’d make winning plays. He just make winning plays. Even at his first year at Duke, just made winning plays, and obviously, the fact that he was the freshman and he’s player of year this year as well, ACC player of year, I just thought he just played the game the right way. How you will hope that a player that of his caliber just comes to work every day, just trying to get better,” said Bron on Mind the Game.

But he’s not the first to have this pressure. You know the most recent case study? Bronny James. Sure, he might’ve had the nepotism tag all over him. Did he live up to the hype? Not really – and there’s reports of him being sent to the G League yet again. So, LeBron James has just one advice for Flagg – pace your career at your own rhythm. If you go too close to the sun, you’ll be the NBA’s newest Icarus.

Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball up court ahead of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

“He has the ability to do it at this, especially at this point. When you have, the guys that they have, he doesn’t have to put pressure too much more pressure on himself. He can put the pressure on himself to get better every single day. But as far as his rookie year or second year, he doesn’t have to put the pressure of making every play. He has guys out there that can help him with that,” said Bron on the pod.

It doesn’t look like Bron trusts anyone else to take over the throne. He loves Cooper Flagg’s mentality, skill, and the caliber he is set to bring into the NBA. After their off-season link up, he saw the core values Flagg brings onto the table. And the King was impressed, to say the least.

LeBron James’ summer training with Cooper Flagg left him in hope

Cooper’s already expressed his desire to play with the King. And he has the talent to back up the “if you shoot at the King, you better not miss” mentality he’s chosen to take. Somehow, that’s not what got James on the Flagg hype train. So what did the trick? “Did you play with Cooper in the summer? Were you at those practices with him,” asked Steve Nash, hinting at exactly what Bron wanted to answer.

“I’ve been watching Cooper for a few years because my son played AAU basketball on the Nike EYBL circuit, Bronny. So we would be in tournaments either in know, Peace Jam in Georgia or Kansas City or Dallas or Indianapolis,” said James. But that’s as far as the similarities should go for LeBron. If Bronny’s rookie season was anything to go by, the pressure on Flagg might be more than what anyone expects.

“I was under a lot of pressure,” said Bronny about his rookie season. “It was getting to me a little bit.”

Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

There’s no denying Cooper Flagg’s talent. But so is the case for Bronny James, It’s unfortunate, but the pressure can get to anybody. That’s exactly what LeBron James wishes doesn’t happen, To be honest, no one wants another Zion Williamson on the books. It’s not a good look for the NBA if it rings true, and only time will tell if Flagg can fulfill expectations.