LeBron James Confirms Bronny & Bryce’s Role in $56.4M Lakers Decision After Viral Retirement Video

Two things determined whether LeBron James would consider retiring after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The first was an introspection into his own desire to keep coming to work every day. Second was his family, who have never once asked him to take a step back during his historic career. But at the age of 40, these questions do come to mind. James is no different. He, too, is mortal.

The production doesn’t suggest it. In his 22 season, he was an All-NBA selection and thriving while playing alongside his son, Bronny. But while he has had a long career, LeBron James also holds himself responsible for being a family man. As it happens, they are the reason he is now preparing himself for another training camp.

“They’re like, ‘Dad, continue on your dream. This is your dream. Continue on your focus. You’ve been here for us this whole time. When you have that type of support … it makes it a lot easier,” he told The Associated Press.

The steam to still perform at the highest level burns within LeBron James. That hasn’t stopped. But in the months leading up to training camp, he only has priority. To rest and give his body and injured knee ample time to heal and be ready for another 82-game season.

via Imago Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body and make sure I’m as close to 100 percent as possible when training camp begins in late September,” he added. This settles a few things. LeBron James isn’t retiring and is preparing to be fit for when the next season begins. What’s left is his future.

Nothing so far says it will be with the Lakers, although it is highly likely. He has a $56.4 million player option he can opt into for a final season. Or there’s the possibility of him declining the option to sign a larger extension with the Purple and Gold. Both doors seem open. So let’s get to the video that started the retirement rumors once again.

The LeBron James stunt that made the NBA world panic

It was two days ago that James posted a cryptic video. In his post, we saw the 40-year-old fielding questions about his retirement and “What’s Next”. It cut just as he was about to answer it. But as it turns out, this was an advertisement for Amazon Prime. The video though although misleading, didn’t disappoint.

It showed the King in an array of roles if he did choose to retire. From being a scout to even being a hibachi chef, he tried it all. But there was a commonality in all these occupations. Something or the other went wrong. It takes some reading between the lines, but this was a signal.

LeBron James’ heart isn’t done with basketball yet. Rather, he is still not sure about when his retirement will be. But the thought is much louder now that he prepares for a historic 23 season in the NBA.

“At this point of my career, you think about when the end is. That’s human nature. You think, is it this year? Or next year? Those thoughts always creep into your mind at this point of the journey. But I have not given it a specific timetable, date. I’m seeing how my body and family reacts too,” he told The AP.

So it’s right back to where it all began. There’s no announcement of a farewell tour or an indication that this will be his last season. Despite that, he still thinks it’s “insane” to think about playing with his younger son, Bryce James. However, with another year confirmed, the dream keeps getting closer.

With unconditional support from his family, LeBron James might just be able to pull it off. But another grueling 82-game season will help bring more clarity on that front. Do you think this could be his last season in the NBA? Let us know your views in the comments below.