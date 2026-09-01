LeBron James’ Controversial Michael Jordan Prediction May Explain Why He Refuses to Retire, Per NBA Legend

LeBron James wore Michael Jordan’s No. 23 because His Airness was his childhood hero. But admiration soon became ambition. The little boy from Akron did not just dream of following Jordan. He wanted to surpass him. Now, at 41, LeBron still refuses to walk away. Could that relentless pursuit explain why he keeps playing today?

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Back in 2005, LeBron took part in an NBA charity game in Houston after Hurricane Katrina devastated the region. Years later, former player Al Harrington recalled the moment on the To The Baha podcast when James made a bold promise to his fellow players.

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“We was in Houston after Katrina, and we was all on the bus. We all went out there to play in a game, a charity game, to raise money or whatever. And Bron was on that bus, and we was all sitting, talking s***. Cuttino Mobley, bunch of dudes on the bus, and LeBron literally said, he said, ‘When I’m done with the No. 23, they’ll never remember that dude.'”

Harrington added, “He was like 19 years.” In 2005, LeBron James was in his third season in the league. “I was sitting on that bus, and I turned around like, ‘This motherf***** just said what?’ From that standpoint, I got to give it to him because he’s went out and done it to the best of his ability. We still feel the way we feel about it, but he said that s in front of all NBA players. It wasn’t like regular people.”

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19-year-old LeBron James was already thinking beyond simply matching Jordan. He wanted his own accomplishments to become so significant that future generations would remember his name more prominently than MJ’s. “So to your point of him, like in his mind, his objective is to be the very best when he walks away from this game,” Al Harrington added. “And maybe that’s the reason why he’s still playing, because I sit a lot of times and just be like, why is he even still playing?”

To be fair, LeBron has achieved everything in the NBA. He has broken almost all records and created his own. So yes, maybe he has surpassed Michael Jordan in many aspects.

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Four championships and four Finals MVPs highlight James’ decorated career. He also owns four regular season MVPs, a scoring crown, and an assists title. LeBron James may be chasing Michael Jordan’s status as the greatest player ever, which could explain why he continues playing at 41. Moreover, James has already declared himself the GOAT several times.

In fact, the 41-year-old once held Jordan in even higher regard. Before the 2003 Roundball Classic, he made his admiration clear. James believed Michael Jordan’s legendary No. 23 should receive the ultimate honor and be retired nationwide.

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“It’s a very great honor. It should be retired in all 50 states of America. No one should be allowed to wear 23,” he said. “But I don’t take it for granted wearing this number, and he has laid down the stones for a lot of great basketball players, and I’mma try to carry on the legacy.”

Sure, LeBron James put on the No. 23 to honor Michael Jordan. But his desire to surpass him never really died. What followed was history. And Bron really doesn’t need anyone to explain or justify his legacy in the NBA. What started as a controversial challenge somewhat turned into reality.