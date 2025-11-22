LeBron James’ Conversation With Ex-OnlyFans Model Surfaces After Influencer Details Lakers Game Experience

LeBron James is barely back on the court and he’s… well… hanging out with fans? Except this isn’t some wholesome story of a random fan meeting the Lakers superstar. This sounds straight out of a kayfabe script in the Twitch universe. The main character is also someone who has a brow-raising history with the Jameses. Corinna Kopf, known for her OnlyFans career, and familiar with NBA fans for how often her name comes up in these circles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

She was apparently at a recent Lakers game. Her boyfriend Stephen Deleonardis, aka the YouTuber, SteveWillDoIt, was with her. This is his version of the events as he described on his Instagram Stories.

According to Steve, he suffered an allergic reaction to something and LeBron James approached them. Whether he was helping or not was not specified but he started chatting up Kopf about golf. James made his season debut for the 23rd time on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. That’s probably the game the online celebrities were at.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Went courtside and had a crazy reaction on my face.. then LeBron James started talking to corinna for a full minute.. that’s when I’m like well I’m Leaving. My face is swollen and LeBron James chops it up with corinna about golf for a minute,” Steve wrote on his Stories.

The caption accompanied a picture of the couple courtside. Steve indeed has a very red face and is holding a compress to it. He did end up leaving the game early with Kopf not because he Bron upset him but because of his allergic reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post was intended for self-deprecating humor. He was not hitting out at LeBron. For what it’s worth, fans found the entire scenario funny. Especially given the history James has with Kopf.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Corinna Kopf’s history with LeBron James’ fam comes full circle

When Bronny James was two years away from his professional basketball career, he was actually building his reputation as an online gamer and streamer. That got him into celebrity circles not related to his famous dad or the Lakers’ glitzy celebrity fans.

While Bronny was still in the Faze Clan collective, he had a run-in with Corinna Kopf through his friendship with Twitch star, Adin Ross. Kopf was still on OnlyFans and not dating SteveWillDoIt when Ross introduced her to the future Lakers youngster. She apparently flirted with him and Bronny coldly shut her down.

But before their in-person meeting, these two actually feuded over GTA V. Kopf made the mistake of calling him LeBron Jr on a live stream and compared him to his famous dad. Bronny was triggered enough to force Kopf off a pixelated cliff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years later, Bronny is playing for the Lakers. He was at the game when his dad finally made a comeback from the sciatica that sidelined him for the start of the season.

He apparently didn’t approach Kopf while she was with Deleonardis. But that didn’t stop his teammates. According to Steve, not only LeBron, but even Austin Reaves flirted with Kopf. He narrated the incident in a series of Stories making it sound he’s angrier with AR than he really is.

Neither players have commented on it and it’s really hard to tell what’s real and what’s a prank when it comes to SteveWillDoIt.