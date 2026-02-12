LeBron James Could Slide to “4th Option” in Cavs Return, Says NBA Legend

When it comes to LeBron James, some rumors start growing even when nothing has happened. The idea of a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers has surfaced this season for him, but not as a farewell tour after an illustrious career; this time, it’s being viewed through a far more uncomfortable lens. Is James good enough to be the third, or even fourth, option on his own team?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The only way this is going to go away is if LeBron James makes it go away,” NBA legend Reggie Miller said of the Cavs rumors on the Dan Patrick Show. “He possibly could be going back to Cleveland… Not LeBron himself, but the hype machine behind LeBron could be keeping it out there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller clarified that he doesn’t believe James himself is driving the rumors of a potential reunion. Still, with an empire that includes longtime agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, as well as one of the most powerful brands in sports, the speculation keeps fueling itself. The Cavs, right now, are competitive yet familiar, and make for a straightforward storyline.

Patrick suggested that James might be the third option alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on the Los Angeles Lakers, prompting Miller to ask what would change in that regard if he returned to the Cavs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He would be the third option behind [Donovan] Mitchell and [James] Harden,” Miller said. “And you know what? He might be the fourth behind Evan Mobley. He would be the fourth option if he went back to Cleveland.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

For a player who has built a two-decade career on being the system of his team’s offense, the engine, and the closer, that marks much more than just a basketball fit.

Why a Reduced Role in Cleveland Could Still Make Championship Sense for LeBron James

The Cavaliers aren’t a team looking for identity or rebuilding now, as they were when James first returned in 2014. They finished last season with the second-best record in the league, and with their moves at the trade deadline, they are one of the clear-cut Eastern Conference finals contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) loses the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have been a stunning combination, with one scoring dynamically as the primary weapon, whereas the other provides star-level creation. Apart from them, Evan Mobley, yet to return from injury, has already established himself as a solid offensive player while being a DPOY-level rim protector.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s what concerns Miller. Bringing back James would change the offense, and putting him in a high-production role would be overtasking him.

At 41, James has evolved. He’s no longer a high-usage ball-handler, working as a connective passer and relentless rim attacker, with solid spot-up shooting. His value to the Cavs would be in experience, control, and clutch delivery. A fourth option for three quarters can still be the first in the final few minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s where the gamble lies. Will James accept a hierarchy of three players above him in his hometown? Only time will tell.