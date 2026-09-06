LeBron James Couldn’t Look Away as Taylor Rooks and More React to Savannah’s Bold Statement

When Savannah James stepped out to mark her milestone 40th birthday, it wasn’t just her husband who took notice. Sav’s birthday on August 27 passed a little quietly and she was caught up in Zhuri’s first day of 6th grade and Reframe Beauty. But she finally gave a glimpse of her glam upgrade at 40. Not only LeBron James, her famous friends were blown away.

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Savannah dropped her birthday portraits on September 5th, a week after her 40th birthday. Dressed in a breathtaking, gold-textured pleated strapless gown, the photo shoot seemed to have taken place in their home in LA. “✨✨✨When She turned 40✨✨✨” she wrote under the post.

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LeBron James couldn’t hide his admiration, re-sharing her stunning photo to his Instagram Story alongside a row of heart-eyes emojis and tagging her official handle. Set to the fitting audio track “QUEEN” by Fat Nwigwe, LeBron’s public tribute served as an emphatic reaction on his wife’s head-turning look, showing that even after more than two decades together, he remains her biggest admirer.

On her actual birthday, he shared a sweet message celebrating her. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN!!! WE ALL ARE READY TO CELEBRATE YOU!! ESPECIALLY ME! YOU’RE DESERVING OF ALL THE LOVE & VIBEZ YOU’LL RECEIVE TODAY & BEYOND!! LOVE YOU ♾️ & EVA 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎✨✨✨✨✨ LET’S GET IT! “

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LeBron’s ‘loud’ birthday tribute was the latest in an adorable pattern of publicly hyping up Savannah’s major moments. Beyond her birthday celebrations, LeBron has consistently been a vocal supporter of her personal and professional evolution. Just a few days ago he celebrated Reframe Beauty’s expansion.

“CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE ON YOUR LAUNCH @violetgrey! SO PROUD OF YOU! ✨✨✨✨✨ Just the beginning…” he wrote. Sav’s skincare brand that officially launched in May 2025, was taking another major step into Violet Grey’s New York City flagship and its e-commerce platform.

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LeBron continues to use his massive platform to shine a spotlight on his wife’s independent success but their friends were not that far behind.

Savannah and LeBron James’ friends celebrate her milestone birthday

LeBron was far from the only one captivated by Savannah’s birthday post. A star-studded lineup of close friends, quickly flooded her comments section, turning the milestone post into a celebrated moment across social media.

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Leading the charge was prominent sports journalist and broadcaster Taylor Rooks, who declared Savannah “ONE OF ONE!!!” in a bold endorsement of her singular style.

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Longtime friend and Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife, La La Anthony weighed in with a string of heart-eyes emojis, “😍😍😍😍”, while former Basketball Wives star, Draya Michele expressed sheer awe at the unannounced glamour, commenting, “No warning label ???? Whew 😍😍😍😍😍.”

The wave of admiration continued as Eudoxie Bridges sent her love with heart-eyes emojis “😍😍😍”, while Grammy legend, LeToya Luckett chimed in to wish her a happy milestone, writing, “Stunning!! Happy birthday!”

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Nina Westbrook, wife of freshly retired, NBA star Russell Westbrook, dropped “🔥🔥🔥” to match the heat of the look.

Meanwhile, WNBA legend Swin Cash brought commented, “Gorg😍 stunning much love ♍️ sis🤎,” celebrating their shared Virgo connection and tight-knit bond.

Having spent years prioritizing her family and supporting her husband’s legendary career, the overwhelming response to Savannah’s milestone moment just shows she’s a bona fide Queen who’s loved.