LeBron James Credits One Person for Ending Lakers’ 3-Game Losing Streak — It’s Not His Teammates

Before tip-off against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James shared the court with an unlikely shootaround partner—one whose presence may have helped spark the Lakers’ most dominant performance in weeks. Hours later, after snapping a three-game skid in emphatic fashion, James credited this surprise good-luck charm for the turnaround.

LeBron James was on the court, putting in work with someone special to get him ready for the game. His 11-year-old daughter made a no-look, behind-the-back shot from the free-throw line, threw a lob to her father for the dunk, and followed up with a special handshake.

Hours later, the Lakers snapped their three-game skid with a dominant 129-101 win (53% FG, 46% 3PT), securing win #35 as the four-time champ credited his daughter for the efficient turnaround. “I spend a lot of time away from my kids throughout my career,” James told Mike Trudell after the game. “So, any opportunity, at home, on the road to be able to spend time with them is always a blessing for me. She’s been lucky so far. She’s 1-0.”

LeBron delivered an efficient 22-point performance, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from the floor while adding 7 rebounds and 9 assists. His +26 plus/minus underscored his impact as the Lakers mounted a crucial comeback following three consecutive losses, including a disappointing late-game collapse against the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers have now faced the Warriors three times this season, beginning with the opening game. With victories in their last two matchups, they’ll travel to the Bay Area on April 9 for their final regular-season contest before the playoffs.

Beyond his on-court excellence, LeBron’s most profound achievement lies in his role as a father and husband. While his sons shaped his sense of responsibility, the birth of his daughter, Zhuri, marked a transformative moment, deepening his capacity for compassion both on and off the court.

LeBron James reveals how his daughter’s birth changed him as a father

The tough competition on the NBA court and the heavy physicality of the game against top opponents bring out the toughness of the best players in the world. And it had a similar impact on LeBron, who came out of extreme poverty with a load to prove he was worth the hype when he arrived in the NBA.

However, things changed for the Lakers superstar when Zhuri was born in 2024. “It’s special,” the Lakers star said about being a girl-dad. “It’s definitely softened me up over the last 11 years.”

“I had two boys to begin with, but getting a little girl 11 years ago, man, it has definitely softened me up, so it’s special to have her. It’s a different type of love, if anybody got girls and boys, it’s a different type of love,” LeBron further admitted.

As his two boys grew up, James showed toughness towards his elder children. He didn’t go soft on Bronny and Bryce, given the fact that they were also trying to find success in the sports world.

“I yell at them and stuff, they take it, they know how to approach it.”

However, his stance changed whenever he had to deal with his daughter. “It’s different [with Zhuri]. It’s a bit softness with my daughter, so,” James added.

LeBron and the Lakers will now look to find rhythm with two winnable games against New Orleans and Sacramento in their next two games.