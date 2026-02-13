LeBron James, Daughter Zhuri Hit $211 Billion Company With Surprise Luka Doncic Demand

When LeBron James and his daughter Zhuri teamed up with the $211 billion media giant Disney for a new show, they knew they’d face some wild challenges. But one trick shot was so ‘impossible’ that it put another NBA superstar on notice.

James and Zhuri recently featured on the latest episode of Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb. This was the Lakers star’s first appearance in Disney’s new short-form series with his daughter. In the newly invented challenge by Phineas and Ferb, the father-daughter duo were asked to make a trick shot for 300 points.

“It’s not gonna be a challenge for me, momma face,” a confident Lakers star said to his daughter.

However, Phineas shocks them by saying that the basket is thousands of feet above in the sky.

James first mentions the shot to be “impossible,” but gets hopeful with trampolines in the sky to help them reach the basket. As the father-daughter continue to ascend, James asks what would happen if they fell. Phineas reveals that they would fall into the pool filled with sharks. Plus, there are flying sharks in the sky!

James’ 12-year-old fought the sharks in the sky and eventually won the 300-point challenge. However, when Phineas and Ferb gave them their next trick shot challenge for 3000 points, punctured even through the moon, LeBron called for his young superstar teammate.

“How about you boys cartoonify Luka Doncic?” he asked as the video ended.

A few weeks ago, videos of Luka Doncic competing against his coach, JJ Redick, in a half-court 3-point shooting contest, went viral. While Redick, who is one of the best shooters in league history, struggled to make a shot, the Slovenian magician kept making one after another. Doncic is not just good at, but also likes taking long-range shots. So, when the stakes were high, LeBron James and his daughter had to summon Doncic for a high-priced trick shot.

James is the first athlete ever to feature on the series. While we may have to wait for Doncic’s appearance on the show, he has previously appeared in Bleacher Report’s Hero Ball with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Devin Booker.

For now, the Lakers star remains out of the lineup. He is expecting a return during the All-Star Game, though. And in Doncic’s absence, LeBron has taken over a lot of offensive responsibility. James’ last game ended up a historic stat line from the four-time NBA champion.

LeBron James makes history in a win over the Dallas Mavericks

In 23 years in the league, LeBron has become synonymous with NBA records. The 41-year-old superstar has imprints in almost every category.

While he is no stranger to triple-doubles, his latest one was something special for the Lakers star. In a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, James recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

It was the 122nd triple-double of his career, and first in his 23rd season. He is now the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. He broke Karl Malone’s 22-year-old record from 2003.

“I’m more appreciative of moments like this in my career, understanding where I’m at,” said James. “I’m at the later stage of my journey, so definitely taking it in a little bit more.”

James’ triple-double didn’t come without a bit of a thriller.

He was waiting for his 10th rebound before Redick pulled him out of the game. However, Austin Reaves grabbed the rebound, unaware of his teammate’s stat line. Reddick called a timeout.

As fans held their breath, James returned. He grabbed his 10th rebound with two minutes remaining in the period.