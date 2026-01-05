LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri Helps Dad Skip a 5-Figure Bill With Wholesome Move

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a well-known family man. When the veteran forward isn’t grinding on the court, he prefers to spend time with his loved ones. However, recently, James combined two of his biggest interests in a small moment that even involved the hard work of his beloved daughter, Zhuri James.

This comes after the 41-year-old was spotted with an eye-catching tunnel fit curated by none other than his lovely daughter. James was seen wearing a dark blue and beige varsity jacket paired with light-washed denim and a brown Nike sneaker. Not just that, the perennial All-Star was donning a white beanie with round eyeglasses for a finishing touch.

As soon as the Akron Hammer’s stylish outfit hit the internet, the fans went into a frenzy. LeBron James put a story of his outfit with a lovely caption. “Styled by Zhuri ♥️,” he captioned the story. Later, he even revealed that he was asked by his daughter if she could style his look, to which he agreed. After all, having your personal stylist can set you back anywhere from $39,000 to $55,000, according to sources.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with grandmother Gloria Marie James, mother Savannah James , brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It was a special moment for the father and daughter duo, who have a pretty close-knit bond. In fact, not just Zhuri but James has a great connection with Bronny as well as Bryce James, both of whom are following in their father’s footsteps. Nonetheless, although the four-time MVP usually opts for sharp tailored suits, this was a wave of fresh air for the 41-year-old, and he’s hopeful there’s more to come.

Nonetheless, Zhuri isn’t the only one in the James household getting shoutouts from their father, as Bronny also got praise from his father, LeBron James, for his recent performance in the G League.

LeBron James has a five-word reaction to Bronny James’ viral moment

It has been an up-and-down season for the Los Angeles Lakers second-year guard, Bronny James. In a season that started with a lot of promise has not delivered as expected. However, the eldest son of LeBron James put up a stellar performance on Saturday night. Bronny James put up a season-high 20 points for the South Bay Lakers, including a monster tomahawk slam, which garnered attention from his father.

“The AIR different 🆙 there!” James wrote, reacting to his son’s performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on Prime (@nbaonprime)

Nonetheless, after Bronny James’ stunning performance, he was recalled to the Lakers bench during their Sunday’s 120-114 victory. Although he did not play any minutes, it was a great sign for the young guard. This season, Bronny has averaged 1.6 points, 1.3 assists, and 0.6 rebounds per game. While that’s not an impressive stat line, you’ve got to take into account that he’s only averaged 8.2 minutes.

During the Purple & Gold’s back-to-back wins over Miami and Portland in November, Bronny James logged valuable minutes and contributed significantly. However, now with his recent resurgence, there’s a chance he might get more minutes in the coming weeks. Nonetheless, until then, we’re likely to see him in the G League more often than ever.