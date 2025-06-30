LeBron James’ Decision Stuns Multiple NBA Teams as Rich Paul’s Talk With Luka Doncic Surfaces

No one saw the storm brewing. No one smelled the ripples in the tide. It’s miraculous how everything changes in the nick of time in the NBA. And once again, we’re here witnessing the King make a move. Stealthily? Indeed. On Sunday, LeBron James made it known that he’s exercising his player option for the 2025-26 season. This means he will be a Laker at least for now. However, when Rich Paul entered the chat, every other conversation left the room.

With a few words, Rich sent front offices into panic mode. “LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” he informed on ESPN, amidst other crucial information. The 40-year-old sees the Los Angeles Lakers’ long game, and he respects it. But above all, he wants to win now. The bond with Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka runs deep, and the respect is mutual. Still, loyalty doesn’t silence ambition. And in his world, every season is a final chapter waiting for glory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James’s agent spoke to Luka Doncic & Co. about the big shift

Rich Paul informed the Lakers and LeBron’s teammates before making anything public. Then came the statement—a blend of purpose and precision. Alongside a clear message about chasing another championship, LeBron would exercise his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season. On the other hand, Brian Windhorst, who has been close with the Akron Hammer for years, spoke about the trade story on The Hoop Collective Podcast.

AD

“I have been told also by Rich that he made it very well known to Luka and his representation, as well as the Lakers and their representation, that these statements were coming,” Windy informed his co-hosts Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon. “This was done on a fully professional level, and there was nothing meant to surprise anybody.” As the news came out that the league’s All-Time Scorer is seemingly looking for a trade, the veteran insider went into his typical sleuth mode.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Windhorst dialed a few numbers and spoke to teams with potential space to give LeBron his next home. “I don’t want to get into the who and what and who I talked to, but let’s just say I identified the handful of teams that I could see LeBron trying to be traded to,” he said. Moreover, he realized that none of the teams were ready for this; no one knew what was going on. “I did not find a team that was prepared for this. All of them that I talked to — I didn’t talk to 29 teams, just a handful — were caught flat-footed by this. I guess they could be acting,” Windy added.

Interestingly enough, many people have started linking LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers again. This is where everything began for Akron’s hometown hero. “Well, the Cavs are a championship contender. If he ever left the Lakers, people were like, ‘Well, maybe he could be back with the Cavs,'” Windhorst further mentioned. Just imagine, wouldn’t that be a hell of a way to put a bow on his career, especially if he could deliver a second championship — the franchise’s second championship? What a swan song that would be. But here’s the thing…

LeBron to Cleveland, again?

The Cleveland Cavaliers made two bold moves Saturday—one rooted in hope, the other in faith. First, they acquired Lonzo Ball from the Bulls in exchange for Isaac Okoro. Ball, 27, has played only 70 games in four seasons due to chronic knee issues. Yet Cleveland sees potential. He will earn $10 million next season, and the team holds a club option for 2026–27. In contrast, Okoro will make $11 million this year and $12 million the following season.

Then came the commitment. The Cavs secured Sam Merrill on a four-year, $38 million deal, signaling trust in his rising value. However, these moves come at a cost. With projected salaries of $240.2 million—$21.6 million over the second apron, Cleveland faces harsh limitations. Their tax bill already sits at $92.2 million, and Merrill’s contract pushes it further. And with Ty Jerome’s free agency next, the financial storm is far from over.

“Any trade would be next to impossible as a second apron team. If you have a whiteboard, Bobby Marks, and a trade machine, you can demonstrate how it’s done — but it’s not feasible for the Cavs,” Brian Windhorst commented. Now, the important thing is “the Cavs were making trades and signing their players to contract extensions on Saturday. They were not preparing to try to trade for LeBron on Sunday.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, after talking to several agents of players, ESPN’s veteran insider informed, “There are a few players in the league that you could trade LeBron for in a one-for-one scenario. I have talked to some of those agents, and in some cases, they talked to the teams of their players. I found nothing indicating there was anything afoot here in terms of a transaction.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, the King stays—for now. His eyes remain on the crown, but the winds around him whisper change. While Cleveland stirs old emotions, reality draws a harder line. The Lakers are aware, the league is alert, and yet, no one truly knows what comes next. Because with LeBron, silence often speaks first.