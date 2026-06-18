LeBron James’ Decision Won’t Impact Warriors’ Draft Plans as Trade Scenario Emerges

The last time Golden State held the 11th pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Klay Thompson in 2011. That was the start of a dynasty that produced four titles and changed how teams play. Fifteen years later, the same number is back on the board for the Warriors, and this time, they may not even use it.

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Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors front office have spent the better part of the past month going through their options with the No. 11 pick. One name has been mentioned most: Yaxel Lendeborg, the Michigan star and national champion, who has been described as ready to play.

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But as San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami reported on Wednesday, the pick and the LeBron James question appear to be connected. “This is the pending Dunleavy decision, probably least affected by the LeBron issue,” Kawakami wrote.

He noted that the draft happens days before there is likely to be any clarity on James’ future. “And if there’s an opportunity to trade the pick for, say, Murphy, Dunleavy would probably go ahead and do it before he knows which way the LeBron situation is headed.”

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The Murphy story has moved from rumor to a real shot in the space of a week. Jake Fischer at The Stein Line reported on Wednesday that Golden State’s No. 11 pick is viewed as “a potential trade opportunity” around the league, with the Warriors maintaining a “longstanding interest” in Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans do not own their own first-round pick this year and want to jump into the first round of next week’s draft, which allows Golden State to get a deal done. Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists last season while shooting 37.9% from three – a two-way wing that fits Steve Kerr’s system and, at 25, accomplishes the secondary goal of getting younger.

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Golden State previously offered a package that involved Jonathan Kuminga, an unprotected 2026 first-round pick, and a lightly protected 2028 first – the Pelicans declined at the time – but that was when New Orleans still viewed Murphy as untouchable.

Murphy is entering the second year of a four-year, $112 million extension, and while New Orleans regards his value as high, the willingness to at least engage is new.

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Why Golden State Is Staying the Course Regardless of LeBron

The only thing stopping this deal from happening is if LeBron James decides to stay put in LA. The Warriors are pushing; Joe Lacob and executive vice president Kirk Lacob have been involved in draft discussions. However, there are reports that the team doesn’t want to break the bank to please Curry, who wants another chance at a title.

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Imago Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

And that’s why Murphy’s deal makes more sense in that scenario. A proven 25-year-old wing on a team-friendly extension, acquired via the No. 11 pick and additional assets, is not the Dubs risking their future.

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LeBron, if he comes to Golden State, would be great. No one is arguing that. The financial windfall it would bring to Chase Center is something the Warriors have considered.

But Kawakami pointed out that the Warriors are not waiting for that answer before moving. Multiple reports have suggested that they plan to keep the 11th pick if a compelling trade doesn’t happen. The draft is June 23. Whatever James decides, the Warriors will have already made their first move of the offseason by then.