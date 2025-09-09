LeBron James Defines Success in Wholesome Message to His 3 Kids After Rare HoF Honor

“What I’ve learned is to get the best out of my three kids, I can’t approach them all the same way because they all have different personalities,” said LeBron James once during an interview on Tim Ferriss’ podcast. The Los Angeles Lakers star never knew his own father, but he continues raising his two boys, Bronny and Bryce, along with his 10-year-old daughter, Zhuri. The posts and updates shared by LeBron on social media have provided a glimpse of the different ways each of his children is growing up and dealing with situations. Their growth is essential to LeBron since, as he recently revealed, that is the ultimate measure of success for him.

LeBron James recently participated in an interview with HypeBeast. Through the video, the NBA All-Time Scorer promoted his upcoming Nike LeBron 23 ‘Forever King’ collection. He also discussed his personal journey and how his definition of success has shifted from championships and records to the happiness of his kids. As the official description by HypeBeast stated, the core values instilled in the NBA legend, as a kid from Akron, have shaped him into a global icon. Despite that, he remains grounded “in the life lessons he hopes to pass on to his three children”.

“My definition of success is how my kids succeed in life. I think everybody’s walk to success or walk to fulfilment is different. I just hope that in the time that I’ve been able to do what I’ve been able to do is instilled in them to be kind, work hard, determined, how to handle adversity, and also just be you,” said LeBron. “People say that you should be this person, whatever. But ultimately, the best you can be is being you. And I hope they understand that that is most important in anything”.

Basketball fans saw LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny, carve his own path in the previous NBA season. As ‘BasketNews’ reporter Vukašin Nedeljković highlighted, Bronny James showed progress “in the second half of the year” despite his early struggles. He was credited for showing “Promising Growth” at the Summer League, and he went on to average 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 4 games in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, LeBron’s youngest son, Bryce James, has enrolled in the University of Arizona and will be playing for the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team during the next NCAA tournament. He took this step after winning a state basketball championship! Zhuri James is also making waves in the world of sports. She joined the City Volleyball Club back in 2023 and continues to make waves on her school team. LeBron James’ kids are progressing and finding success on their own terms. From what the NBA star revealed, their success makes him feel like he is succeeding.

However, feeling proud of his children’s growth is not the only thing LeBron has going on in his life right now. After all, the NBA legend is getting some other sources of recognition and success.

LeBron James makes history as second active player to get Naismith Basketball HoF induction

Earlier this month, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inducted a fresh class of basketball players. Along with names like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard forever being enshrined at the historic landmark, another group of players that received this prestigious honor was ‘The Redeem Team’. The iconic roster comprising LeBron James, the late Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, etc., that won the gold medal for the U.S. in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. In light of this, both LeBron James and Chris Paul, despite still being Active players, were inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2008 Redeem Team.

LeBron James celebrated this feat by taking to his official Instagram account and dropping a post for his 158 million followers. The same highlighted the HoF jacket and his Richard Mille Watch. LeBron also added a caption to the post that read, “We In The Hall Baby!!!!! Ayyyyyyeeee 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👑”.

The Hall of Fame Induction now adds to the already impressive list of accolades that LeBron James possesses. Not only is he a 4x NBA champion, he is the league’s all-time scorer, a four-time MVP, etc. As ‘HypeBeast’ reported, the “Redeem Team” enshrinement “offers a compelling prelude to his inevitable individual induction”.

Till then, however, LeBron James can boast about possessing the iconic HoF orange jacket while still wearing his Lakers Purple and Gold.