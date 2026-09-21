LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan React After Kyle Lowry Gets Major Honor From Raptors Ahead of Retirement

Kyle Lowry’s Toronto legacy received the kind of celebration reserved for the defining figures of a franchise. The Raptors spent the weekend honoring their former point guard, culminating in a star-studded gala attended by several members of the championship era. As the celebration for the player who was influential in bringing the first NBA trophy to Toronto spread across the NBA world, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan too joined the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centerpiece was “A Night for Seven,” a private gala celebrating Lowry’s 20-year NBA career and nine seasons with the Raptors. The guest list brought together several generations of Toronto basketball, including Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, DeMar DeRozan, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James shared the Raptors’ official pictures from the gala on his Instagram story, adding high-five and bouquet emojis to show his support. The gesture carried some history, as Lowry and the Raptors faced James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in three consecutive Eastern Conference playoff runs from 2016 through 2018.

Meanwhile, Demar DeRozan’s tribute carried a different kind of weight. Lowry’s longtime on-court partner also shared a wholesome picture from the gala on his story, with them posing alongside Siakam, Anunoby, and VanVleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeRozan and Lowry spent six seasons together with the Raptors. They formed one of the most recognizable partnerships in franchise history before DeRozan was traded to San Antonio in 2018. Together, they helped establish the Raptors as a consistent Eastern Conference contender before Kawhi Leonard’s arrival pushed the team over the top in 2019.

The gala was only part of the celebration. Earlier, over a thousand fans gathered at Maple Leaf Square for a massive block party honoring Lowry, while Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented him with the Key to the City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“​​Kyle Lowry gave Toronto more than unforgettable moments on the court; he gave our city his heart,” Chow said in a statement released by the City of Toronto. “His leadership, determination and generosity reflect the very best of Toronto. Kyle will always be a champion, a proud Torontonian and the Greatest Raptor of All Time. It is an honour to present him with the Key to the City.”

The Raptors also unveiled a permanent golden statue outside Scotiabank Arena. Rather than a traditional bronze likeness, the franchise opted for a stylized Velociraptor mascot wearing Lowry’s No.7 jersey while dribbling. The unusual design quickly became one of the most recognizable images from the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team has also announced that it will raise Kyle Lowry’s No. 7 to the rafters on Jan. 10, 2027. The honor follows his official retirement as a Raptor on July 7, when he signed a ceremonial one-day contract with Toronto. The veteran PG spent nine seasons with the organization, helping deliver its first championship in 2019. During that stint, he also became the all-time franchise leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), and three-pointers (1,518), and ranks second in points (10,540).

He made six straight All-Star teams in Toronto, reached the playoffs seven times, and became a central figure in the franchise’s transformation from an emerging expansion-era team into a championship organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time his No. 7 is raised to the rafters, the messages from LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan will sit alongside the countless tributes surrounding his farewell.

His Raptors legacy was never built around one moment alone. It was built through the championship, the relationships, and the years of leadership that made No.7 synonymous with Toronto basketball.