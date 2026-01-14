LeBron James Details Fitness Regimen Helping Him Play Back-to-Back Nights at 41

At 41 years old, LeBron James is still doing things the NBA has never seen before. On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers star played his first back-to-back of the season and looked anything but limited while doing it.

James suited up against the Atlanta Hawks with the Lakers searching for a win after three straight losses. Instead of showing signs of fatigue, he delivered one of his most energetic performances of the year, reminding everyone why his longevity continues to defy conventional logic.

After the game, James explained how he approached the decision to play, emphasizing that it came down to preparation and how his body responded throughout the day.

“Just going about my day. Treated today this morning as a game day for me as if I was playing,” he told reporters. “Kind of see how my body would react and got here my normal time, kind of went through my full regimen and felt pretty good leading up to the game, so decided to go.”

From the opening minutes, it was clear James had his legs under him. He ran the floor with purpose, attacked downhill, and punctuated the night with a signature tomahawk dunk that brought the crowd to its feet. At this stage of his career, James isn’t guessing; he’s reading his body in real time.

“I just think it’s just the rhythm of the game, how my body is feeling, how I’m reacting, you know,” he added. “My stop and go, you know, this little a lot of factors to know, if I got my pop, you know, you know, or not, you know. So I’ve had it a lot throughout my career. So I’m able to definitely gauge and see where I’m at during the course of that game.”

James later detailed the routine that helped him feel comfortable enough to play both nights.

He started the morning with a cold tub, followed by time in the hyperbaric chamber. After a nap, he relaxed briefly, stretched his legs for roughly 45 minutes, then headed to the arena to begin his standard game-day preparation. Once there, it was business as usual: activation, treatment, rehab work, stretching, lifting, and mental preparation all done alongside longtime trainer Mike Mancias.

By the time warmups rolled around, James felt confident enough to trust his body.

JJ Redick puts LeBron’s workload in perspective

Lakers head coach JJ Redick made it clear afterward that the decision wasn’t forced.

“There’s no decision that gets made for him,” Redick said. “We’ve talked about it since the start of the season. This is uncharted territory. He got hit in the quad the night before, he’s already in the ice bath, doing everything he possibly can. We didn’t expect him to be able to play. He just said, ‘I’m going to try. I’m going to do my normal routine, and if I can go, I’ll go.’”

James rewarded that trust with a dominant all-around performance. He finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in 33 minutes, leading the Lakers to a much-needed win. Redick also took a moment to address the criticism James continues to face, calling it unfair given the commitment he sees daily.

Imago Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I don’t take for granted the LeBron stuff,” Redick said. “It’s unfortunate how much this guy puts into it, how much he cares, and the way certain people talk about him. It’s crazy. Come be around him every day and see how much he cares. It’s off the charts.”

With the Lakers dealing with injuries and inconsistency, including time missed by Austin Reaves, James’ availability matters more than ever. Alongside Luka Dončić, he remains the stabilizing force keeping the team afloat.

The Lakers are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, and while no one expects James to push his limits recklessly, Tuesday served as another reminder: when his body responds, LeBron James is still willing to answer the call.