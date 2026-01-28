LeBron James Ditched Infamous Alcohol Habit for Lakers – Report

Playing a historic 23 season, LeBron James could opt to relax a little. He has Luka Doncic and a fast-rising Austin Reaves who can stabilize the Lakers ship. However, his still showing up comes under an obligation to the game. James is willing to “give everything,” as he said two years ago. At 41, even if that means letting go of some comfort just to help the team, the four-time MVP is all in.

The Akron Hammer suffered a major setback to start the season. A sciatica caused him to miss the preseason and the first 14 regular-season games. To ensure an impactful return, LeBron James made the decision to be even more uncomfortable. He didn’t sip on wine or a Lobos tequila while ramping up his conditioning.

“While James is eight years older, he has shown a similar commitment to this season’s Lakers team, sources said. He missed the first 14 games because of sciatica. But James stopped drinking alcohol during his rehab, and he has slimmed down considerably, hoping to take pressure off his back and joints and to “keep up with the young guys,” he said,” ESPN reported.

Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Having a glass of red at the end of the day was routine for LeBron James. Wine does carry its benefits, but not for recovery. Alcohol interrupts the process, even dulls the nervous system. LeBron James didn’t want even a little inconvenience to hinder with his performance. And it has reaped benefits for the Lakers.

He has only missed out on two back-to-back games for injury management. Since making a recovery, James has appeared in 28 of the Lakers’ 31 games. His consistency has also been enlightening, failing to under 20 just twice in January. There’s no question that LeBron James is committed to doing anything that helps the Lakers’ quest for a championship this season.

Anything that lies ahead seems to be marred with questions.

LeBron James and the Lakers’ complicated future

For the first time in his career, King James chose to activate his player option in the summer. As the Lakers move on to making Luka Doncic the cornerstone, this could be the final season where James wears the Purple and Gold. There’s been several indications that the two parties could part ways.

Recently, a revealing report about Jeanie Buss’ true feelings has created some tension. Moreover, his agent, Rich Paul, has mentioned they will look at all options when deciding on LeBron James’ future. His priority is to win. That’s why the Cavaliers’ openness might be tempting.

According to ESPN, the Cavaliers would welcome a third homecoming for the Akron Hammer to mark the end of his career. The Cavs have been stellar with a sound core led by Mitchell. However, the young group hasn’t been able to solve the postseason quiz. James, the man with the most appearances in the playoffs, would allow the Cavaliers to push past that hurdle.

And when homes comes calling, it’s hard to ignore the offer. LeBron James sees every return to Cleveland as “special”. His journey started there, where he broke a 52-year drought in 2016. Now, the franchise could repay him, guiding him to his fifth championship if James decided against renewing with the Lakers.

Do you think the 41-year-old would take that offer? Let us know your views in the comments below.