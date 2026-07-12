LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell Both Spotted at Jay Z’s Concert Amid Cavs Return Rumors: Report

It’s been a busy offseason for both LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell. James has taken the league on a journey, as they speculate on where he would suit up for season No. 24, while Mitchell signed an extension keeping him as the franchise’s cornerstone and waiting to see the plans the Cavs have in building a championship-winning team around him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The rumors became louder after James and Mitchell were both spotted via ESPN Cleveland at Jay-Z’s second Yankee Stadium concert on Saturday night. Videos circulating on social media showed LeBron leaving the stadium, while multiple attendees reported Mitchell was also in attendance for the star-studded event. The concert itself featured surprise appearances from Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Nas and Alicia Keys as Jay-Z celebrated the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Donovan Mitchell and LeBron James

Donovan Mitchell signed a four-year extension with Cleveland, while LeBron’s departure from the Lakers has fueled nonstop speculation that he could return to the Cavaliers for a third stint. Seeing the two together at a high-profile event led to renewed discussion, although there is no official report that they met privately or discussed basketball at the concert.

Mitchell inherited the franchise that LeBron transformed into a championship organization, and he has consistently shown respect for James’ legacy. Earlier this year, after Cleveland defeated the Lakers, Mitchell pushed back on suggestions that the city had “moved on” from LeBron. He said: “I don’t think this is his last game (in Cleveland).”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the Latest on LeBron Cavs Reunion

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be one of the most frequently mentioned landing spots for LeBron James. There is a faint hope around Cleveland, although there is still no agreement and no indication that a decision is imminent.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Cleveland has done its homework internally, and Donovan Mitchell would welcome LeBron to the Cavaliers. Shams added that Mitchell would “embrace” LeBron’s return, while James Harden would also be “all in” if Cleveland reunited with James.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not every analyst believes in the move. Kevin O’Connor recently said: “I don’t get the appeal of Cleveland for LeBron other than the fact it’s home.” He then questioned the team’s spacing, off-ball movement and overall roster fit for a 41-year-old James chasing another title.

While Cleveland is widely viewed as the favorite, ESPN reported that his agent Rich Paul has spoken with as many as 27 teams, and LeBron is not conducting in-person meetings himself. Instead, Paul is handling discussions and will present the options to James before any final decision is made.