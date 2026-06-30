LeBron James Drops Biggest Stephen Curry Hint Amid Stunning Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves Rumor

Every LeBron James free agency update is being dissected for clues, but one resurfaced video has sparked far more conversation than most. As speculation continues to swirl around the four-time NBA champion’s next destination, a familiar Stephen Curry conversation unexpectedly found its way back into the spotlight, reigniting one of the league’s longest-running “what if” scenarios.

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The timing is what caught fans’ attention. As reports linked James to teams including the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of free agency, Mind the Game re-uploaded a 10-minute segment titled “Perfect Basketball,” revisiting James and Curry reflecting on their experience playing together for Team USA. While there is no indication the repost was anything more than a promotional highlight, it immediately revived discussion surrounding the possibility of the two future Hall of Famers finally becoming NBA teammates.

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James has never hidden his admiration for Curry. During an appearance on The Shop, when asked which current NBA player he’d most like to play alongside, James replied, “Steph Curry is the one for sure.” That admiration was echoed during the original Mind the Game episode, where Curry reflected on their Olympic partnership by saying, “Playing with LeBron is exactly how I imagined it. He understands the game at such a high level. He’s an all-time great.” Those comments have once again fueled speculation after the podcast’s latest re-upload.

Golden State’s interest has hardly been a secret. NBA insider Marc Stein has reported the Warriors remain among the leading contenders for James, while ESPN’s Shams Charania has previously detailed Golden State’s ambition to build a star-studded core around Curry and Draymond Green. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel also reported that Curry has taken an active role in recruiting James, including plans for an in-person meeting as the Warriors continue their pursuit.

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Getting James to play for the Warriors is not an impossible mission, but while they must eliminate the Timberwolves from his radar, they also have the Cleveland Cavaliers to deal with. The franchise is James’ hometown team, and it seems very pleased with the idea of having a reunion with its all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Between a reunion and a lifelong dream, LeBron must pick one.

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His desire to play with Curry above any other player is general knowledge, and the repost on his podcast seems more than just a coincidence. There is also the possibility of the social media manager seizing the moment, and choosing to gain more traffic to the podcast. With the free agency window opening later tonight, time will tell exactly what the media gimmick meant.

LeBron exits LA Lakers

Ahead of the free agency negotiation window on Tuesday, LeBron James discussed his exit with Lakers president Rob Pelinka “out of courtesy and appreciation for their run together”. And what followed was an announcement from the franchise, as players, like Luka Doncic, have also sent their wishes on social media.

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“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

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Despite his age and longevity, LeBron left Lakers on a high, leading them to the playoffs after averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games. Seeing him join Golden State Warriors and playing in a possible Big Four would be highly entertaining, financially lucrative, and reviving, as the team gears for a return to the playoffs in 2027.