LeBron James Drops Relocation Hint to 76ers Fans After NBA Reveals 2026–27 Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers knew that when they were assigned the maximum number of national broadcasts, it was a masterpiece. That’s why they turned their regular-season schedule for the upcoming NBA campaign into a work of art.



They spotlighted their key matchups in an art gallery where one display was the Mona Lisa of their Louvre. Among the featured slides, a specific artistic collaboration caught the attention of newly acquired superstar LeBron James, who immediately sent a direct message to the Philadelphia fanbase.

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James’ showed his eagerness for his upcoming road and home stints with his new franchise. Resharing a customized graphic from the franchise’s official schedule release, James directly addressed the city and state where he will be looking to build his next championship legacy.

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“Coming to a city and state near you soon! … PHI LET’S GET IT 🟤👑🫡,” James wrote on his official Instagram Stories.

LeBron’s social media confirmation was prompted by a specific slide in the 76ers’ schedule rollout packet. The image featured a Philadelphia 76ers jersey bearing the name “JAMES” (no jersey number in sight) underneath a golden crown, paired alongside a historical stained-glass artwork.

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If it wasn’t an obvious interpretation of King James, the presentation was officially captioned with details linking his legacy to local culture: “Saint James, Artist Unknown, 1480-1500, Philadelphia Museum of Art. Christmas Day Game. On Display 12.25 at Lakers. Also on Display 3.4 vs. Lakers.”

Yes, that was a direct shot at the Lakers, who will face their former superstar on Christmas Day.

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His post and earlier free-agency announcement reinforce the permanent nature of the career relocation. Declaring the 76ers move his “last decision,” writing, “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.” James signed a two-year deal (with a player option) as the final chapter of his playing career.

His engagement with the schedule and earlier announcement also intersects with ongoing questions about off-court living arrangements. Reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst have consistently indicated that James is considering a primary residence in New York City (or nearby New Jersey) while utilizing a private helicopter for the approximately 45-minute commute to Xfinity Mobile Arena and the team’s practice facility in Camden, N.J.

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Charania noted the helicopter option as one of the factors that made Philadelphia appealing. Windhorst stated it “seems like [James is] going to live at least part-time in New York,” and The Athletic’s Katz reported that living plans “have yet to be finalized,” according to a league source.

Multiple reports have highlighted the practical challenges, from round-trip helicopter flights costing thousands of dollars each and potentially hundreds of thousands over a season to the precedent set by former 76ers like Wilt Chamberlain commuting from New York.

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The unique presentation of the schedule is the result of an official collaboration between the 76ers digital media team and LJ Rader’s widely followed ArtButMakeItSports platform.

The partnership paired iconic historical museum pieces with modern basketball milestones to give the regular-season calendar an elevated aesthetic that celebrates Philadelphia’s cultural landmarks.

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The schedule reveal strategically integrated famous works of art currently housed in the city’s premier cultural institutions, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and the Barnes Foundation.

Alongside James, fellow offseason acquisition Jaylen Brown was prominently featured, joining an established starting core that includes former league MVP Joel Embiid, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, and rising talent V.J. Edgecombe. To ground the modern roster in Philadelphia history, the digital campaign also integrated references to franchise icon Allen Iverson and Founding Father Benjamin Franklin.

The schedule structure places the revamped 76ers heavily in the national spotlight, as the league has maxed out its broadcasting inventory to give LeBron the most airtime.



Philadelphia will feature in a franchise-record 34 nationally televised regular-season games, which is the absolute maximum allowed under current NBA broadcasting guidelines.

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The competitive calendar begins with an intense Eastern Conference road match, as the 76ers open the regular season at Madison Square Garden against the defending champion New York Knicks on October 20. Tickets for this game are approaching the $2,000 mark, prompting fans to prioritize the broadcast and watch parties.

Two days later, James will make his official home debut at the Xfinity Mobile Arena against one of his former franchises, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even this game’s seen a 10x inflation in ticket prices since last season.

The highly anticipated Christmas Day matchup will see the 76ers travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, who have James’ son, Bronny, before hosting the Lakers for the return leg in Philadelphia on March 4.



With preparation underway, the team will first tune up in October with two preseason games against the rival Boston Celtics.