LeBron James Drops Retirement Hint as He Shuts Down Claims of All-Time Record

Early-season injuries and the end of a double-digit scoring streak only add fuel to the chatter around LeBron James’ retirement. While he has only played 11 games so far in his record-breaking 23rd year in the NBA, LeBron is currently averaging a career-low 20.2 points per game. Despite this, he is on the verge of breaking another legendary record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but he will need to return next season for it. Will he return, though? That’s the biggest question.

Not just fans, but even his close confidant/co-host of the podcast, Steve Nash, is eager to know the decision. The new episode of Mind the Game dropped on Dec 23 and came with the fact that the Lakers superstar had no idea about. Nash said, “It says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 1074 wins, followed by LeBron James, the only active player on the all-time list.”

Kareem leads the way in most wins in the regular season, and second on the list is the same guy who broke Kareem’s record of 38,387 points in February 2023. LeBron is just 57 wins away, meaning that by next season, this feat should be an easy target. Steve Nash was ready to start the “hype train.” But James quickly pulled the brakes. “Leave me alone. Leave me alone. Steve, don’t do this. Don’t do this. I’m not going for that record.”

This year, the Lakers have 55 games left on their regular-season schedule, so even if they win every game and LeBron plays in each of those games, he will still have to suit up next season. But for now, he is not making any commitment. The 4x MVP already has the most playoff wins in the NBA, so adding the regular season record will be another feather in his cap.

Despite opting into his $52.6 million player option for this season, he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Plus, his stance on chasing the record is very different from the last time he chased Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

Imago February 7, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar poses with LeBron James 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers after passing Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA s all-time leading scorer during the second half of their NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. /PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20230207_zaa_p124_047 Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

It was back in January 2023, a month before LeBron broke Kareem’s record. At the time, the 4x NBA champion was sure he would chase it down. There was no hesitation, and no retirement rumors.” I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.”

In January, it will be three years since this statement, and LeBron is still playing. But for how long? With injuries and him not able to play to his standards, the questions become louder and louder.

Despite the uncertain future, LeBron James has had a humbling experience in his 23rd season

With rumors of trade surrounding him in the preseason, his season debut was delayed after he sat out 14 games due to sciatica. But when he was close to returning, he was assigned to practice with the South Bay Lakers. Yes, the same LeBron James who skipped college basketball to compete with the pros was sharing the floor with G League players.

LeBron embraced the opportunity. “I mean, it’s part of my buildup, and it’s part of my love of the game. Literally, it could have been the South Bay Lakers, or it could have been going to a recreation center and playing five-on-five versus guys. I had the luxury of having the South Bay Lakers here in town while our big guys are out on the road right now. So I was able to take advantage of it and be super humbled about it. I’m super appreciative and humbled to be able to go out there and for them to change their practice a little bit to fit me as well.”

While LeBron James described it as a humbling experience, the naysayers had another point of view. Some called the reduced durability directly related to King James overdoing his stay. For now, he remains tight-lipped about his next season plans. And chasing another Kareem record could be the sweet reward that tempts him in.