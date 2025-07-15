LeBron James Drops 3-Words for Zhuri’s Basketball Skills Amid Rare Moment With Savannah James

Amidst all the rumors about LeBron James leaving Los Angeles, he made a surprise appearance. Well, it wasn’t really a shock. He, along with most of his family, came to watch Bronny James’ electric outing during the Las Vegas Summer League. But it also became a place where James would spend quality time with his daughter Zhuri.

The Akron Hammer loves being a girl dad, embracing the relationship he has with his 10-year-old daughter. Calling her “My Princess”, the four-time MVP shared a warm moment with Zhuri on his Instagram stories. He proudly carried her on his shoulders as he spoke with some of his Lakers teammates around the arena.

But the moment that is catching attention is Zhuri James’ fascinating dribbling moves. In another story, James shares her attempt at practicing control with an NBA basketball.

She didn’t lose the ball once and managed to impress one of the greatest basketball players of all time. “Ayeee!,” he wrote in the caption of that story. Of course, basketball runs in the James DNA. Bronny James is showing out during the Summer League as he fights to have a regular spot on the Los Angeles Lakers. Furthermore, Bryce James will begin his college journey at Arizona soon. But while Zhuri’s ball-handling skills might make you think she is into basketball, the 10-year-old is actually gravitating towards a different sport.

Zhuri James enjoys playing volleyball and has made incredible strides in the sport. “YOU GO GIRL!!!!!! @allthingszhuri LET’S GO BABY Z!… Best of luck this season and GO CRAZY!!,” LeBron James proudly wrote in one of his posts as Zhuri posed for pictures in her volleyball uniform. Their bond as father-daughter continues to grow stronger, despite James’ incredibly busy schedule. He manages to make time for family no matter how occupied he might be.

And so, the way he carries himself seems to be going viral.

One hand is enough for LeBron James

While coming into the arena to watch the Lakers and Clippers’ Summer League matchup, James entered with Savannah James and his daughter. However, he still managed to keep one hand free to greet some people around the arena. What drew everybody’s intrigue? James only needed one hand to hold both his wife’s and daughter’s hands.

The video of James greeting Rob Pelinka while doing so came with a few hilarious reactions. “He looks like he’s leading a flock somewhere,” one Reddit user wrote. Another fan wrote, “Holding both hands in one hand is certainly not something I’ve seen before lol,”. For a normal human, it would be tough to hold two hands in one.

But we are talking about a 6’9” NBA player. LeBron James doesn’t have the biggest hands in NBA history. Yet, his hands are still bigger than an average human’s. What was actually surprising was his meeting with Pelinka. This has been a sensitive offseason for LeBron James, who, for the first time in his career, opted in to the final year of his contract.

Most feel it’s a signal for James’ uncertain future in LA. But his greeting Pelinka with a smile and spending time with some Lakers teammates may suggest something different. There has been no urgency from the Akron Hammer to be traded right away. It seems he is trusting the Lakers in this final year and going through the process with a relatively new roster.

If it doesn’t work out, LeBron James will enter free agency in 2026 to decide how he wants to end his illustrious NBA career.