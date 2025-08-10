LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Others Rally Behind Diana Taurasi After Debate Over $76M Payoff

LeBron James has been a WNBA fan boy ever since 2010. Despite fans coming at him for capitalising on the league’s newfound success, not many know he has been rooting for the women from their dark days. “I think best of 3 game series isn’t enough games for WNBA playoffs. Best out of 5, I say.” James wrote in 2010. And you can’t be a WNBA follower without being a fan of Diana Taurasi’s game.

After Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 9,000 career points, LeBron wrote, “Of course she did!! 🐐 status. Congrats friend! @DianaTaurasi”. For someone with that stature in the women’s game, she was still paid peanuts as compared to Lebron and Co. The WNBA legend voiced her WNBA pay, or lack thereof, during her time in the league. Taurasi said in a short clip from her Docuseries on Prime, “I’m the best player in the world, and I have to go to a communist country to get paid like a capitalist… the f*cking janitor in the arena made more than me.”

Even after the backlash from that statement, King James was quick to show support along with a host of others. The Lakers star reposted a story from the legend, which had the poster of “Taurasi,” which has the tagline of “Only Legends Change The Game.” It was not only James, as Chris Paul was quick to follow as he posted the 🤞emoji, meaning he wished Taurasi and the team luck for the series.

Dwyane Wade, NBA legend and Chicago Sky minority owner, reposted the same poster and wrote, “Can’t wait. White Mamba 🔥🔥🔥🔥” Even Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson wrote, “Can’t wait to Tune in!🐐” It’s an understatement to say that Taurasi and her upcoming series have support from the NBA. With legends rooting for the legend, it will make sure that her story is heard across the world.

Revenue sharing in the WNBA was a major topic of interest over this summer as threats of a possible work stoppage continued. Over in the NBA, players are guaranteed 50 per cent of profits regardless of revenue targets, with WNBA stars calling for an equal percentage deal rather than equal pay. For example, the average WNBA salary is reportedly $116,000, with NBA players averaging a huge $7.5 million per year. Players even donned “PAY US WHAT YOU OWE US” shirts at the All-Star Weekend that went viral. Diana Taurasi’s comments at this critical juncture turn up the heat on the league to take some action at the upcoming CBA.

LeBron James Is the NBA’s Biggest Champion for the WNBA

LeBron James has been showing love to the WNBA for a long time. Along with that, he is also a Caitlin Clark fan. James dedicated an entire Instagram post to Caitlin Clark, wishing her the best sophomore season. The Laker star shared three photos of himself with Clark, taken as the basketball stars met up in the tunnel of an arena. “Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!! @caitlinclark22 🙏🏾💪🏾🫡👑,” James captioned the photos. Clark was quick to proclaim James as her goat, commenting, “The greatest of all time. Thank you 🐐❤️🙏🏻.”

As mentioned above, James has been supporting the league for the better part of its existence. It’s not only Clark, he offers his praise as James gave A’ja Wilson her flowers in 2023.“I want to say congratulations to my sister A’Ja Wilson on winning a WNBA Best Player ESPY. And y’all make sure y’all get out there and support those beautiful women and what they do,” James praised. This support has meant alot for the WNBA amid its exploding growth in the last couple of years. “I don’t think there’s much difference between the men’s and women’s game when it comes to college basketball,” the Los Angeles Lakers star has mentioned.

As the league approaches a vital moment in its CBA negotiations, James’ support will be one of the tools in the players’ ledger.LeBron’s support blasts the WNBA’s CBA fight into the national spotlight. By championing demands for fair pay and better conditions, he’s not just cheering from the sidelines. He’s rallying fans and fueling momentum. Even if it can’t cut deals in the boardroom, the wave of public backing he generates ramps up pressure on league execs. With more people joining the cause, that energy is impossible to ignore as players push harder for true equality.