76ers Fans Hit With Costly Blow as LeBron James Effect Set to Spark Major National TV Boost: Reports

The LeBron James effect is impossible to ignore. Even Adam Silver waited for the 41-year-old to make his decision to finalize the NBA schedule for the 2026-27 season. Now that James has officially joined the Philadelphia 76ers, the spotlight follows him once again.

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Front Office Sports has reported: “James’s Sixers are expected to get the maximum 34 national game telecasts/streams across Disney’s ABC/ESPN, NBCUniversal’s NBC Sports/Peacock, and Amazon’s Prime Video during the upcoming NBA season, say sources.”

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Philly is about to get a massive jump in national exposure. The team appeared in just 14 nationally televised games last season. That number is expected to more than double after LeBron James‘ arrival. The 76ers are also likely to headline the NBA’s biggest showcases, including opening week and the Christmas Day schedule.

According to 6abc, demand for the Philadelphia 76ers’ preseason game this year against the Boston Celtics exploded after James’ move. What’s more fascinating is that fan interest in Philadelphia had hit a low point two years ago.

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Resale tickets for a 76ers game against the Orlando Magic dropped to as little as $3, with some fans even spotting $1 listings online. Frustration over the team’s struggles and concerns about Joel Embiid’s effort left many supporters disengaged early in the season. But the picture changed overnight. Seats that were selling for around $107 quickly climbed past $500 as fans rushed to secure a chance to watch James in Philadelphia.

Well, the price hike is indeed going to burn some holes in the wallets of Philly fans. However, they would most likely return to the Christmas Day showcase with James. Now, the NBA’s current 11-year, $76 billion media rights agreement guarantees every one of its 30 teams at least two nationally televised or streamed games each season.

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However, the league saves its biggest stage for the franchises that attract the largest audiences. Those teams can receive as many as 34 national broadcasts across the year. That select group last season featured the champion Knicks in the nation’s biggest market. LeBron James’ Lakers in the second biggest, Steph Curry’s Warriors, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s defending champion Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Wizards, Pelicans, Jazz, Raptors, and Nets landed only two national appearances, pointing towards the wide gap in national attention across the league.

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Most importantly, the league works closely with its television and streaming partners before deciding which teams receive the most national exposure. The once-ignored Philadelphia 76ers are likely going to receive the same treatment as the Warriors and the Knicks. And LeBron’s presence is making it possible.

If Philly truly makes it to the Christmas Day games, it will mark James’ twenty-first appearance. Moreover, the Sixers would finally make a comeback since 2023. James is chasing a fifth NBA title in what could be the final season of his remarkable career. Alongside Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia instantly became one of the league’s biggest attractions.