LeBron James Ends 8-Year Philly Curse With Dagger as Fans Spot ‘Spider Attack’

Nothing makes a sports game more entertaining than an intruder. But this was something else. Viewers enjoying LeBron James’ epic comeback from the end of his 18-year streak witnessed the weirdest interloper when the 76ers hosted the Lakers. It didn’t prevent James’ best outing so far this season. Apart from scoring a massive 29 points, LeBron led the Lakers to a 112-108 win, a feat he’s not accomplished in his entire Lakers tenure.

For eight years the Lakers have not won in Philadelphia. Tonight the curse ended off of Luka Doncic’s return and James best game since his sciatica-related hiatus.

Philly believes this will be the last time they host LeBron James too even though he’s not hinted about retiring. It was a matchup between Team USA teammates, Joel Embiid and LeBron James. Despite having a poor shooting night, Embiid and Bron battled at the rim and The Process managed to block his shot.

But no one’s talking about that or Bron’s insane dunk. They’re talking about a ‘spider.’

The ‘spider attack’ the Internet is up in arms about is not that super specialized basketball drill hoops nerds are familiar with. During the fourth quarter, a blurry dot with apparently multiple arms squirmed after James. It was visible to anyone watching the game on a screen. So social media did what it does best and reacted.

LeBron James’ ‘critter’ fan gives viewers a scare

The Sixers kept it a very close game across four quarters. The Lakers had a 108-105 lead in the fourth quarter and James extended that lead by two more points. Only his little follower in that drive stole the show. Comments like, “LeBron makes dagger while avoiding spider attack 🗡️ 🕷️” proved they weren’t imagining that squiggly blur squirming across the screen.

“Can someone explain why it looks like there’s a massive spider chasing LeBron on this play,” the innocent demanded.

That ‘spider’ that trailed LeBron James like his own eight-legged fan was actually a drone. Although nobody ever noticed the Wells Fargo Center’s newest tech upgrade before this game. Maybe the Sixers organization wanted to pull out all stops in case this is the last time they host King James.

Not all, like this fan who commented, “That drone flying around the arena in Philly is really messing with my viewing experience. BK,” appreciated the distracting effort. Others demanded the arena goes old school because, “Someone take it down i cant focus on the game.” A few suggested extreme measures, “someone needs to throw the ball at it.”

Most TVs thankfully survived any possible anti-arachnid retaliation the drone would’ve caused. Because people did confirm the ‘spider’ on the screen caused a massive misunderstanding. One said, “What the f— is with this drone? I thought it was a spider on my TV 😭” and another similarly added, “also need to know if the drone on the court is a normal thing for the sixers? cause time and time again i thought a spider was on my tv 😭.”

Spider followers aside, LeBron James was back to his double-digit antics since ending his longest scoring streak against the Raptors. He had missed the Celtics game due to arthritic issues but had his best game of the season in Philadelphia. Something he’s never done since joining the Lakers.

This is the first time since December 7, 2017 (yes, the exact date) that the Lakers have won in Philly. It was also one of the best defensive showings by Joel Embiid whose knees have slowed him down. It’s a good thing that ‘spider’ was on the floor to capture every moment of it up close.