LeBron James Escapes “Sneaky” Alligator as Bronny James Witnesses Dangerous Encounter

LeBron James is operating on an NBA calendar. There’s barely any time to rest before it’s game day again. He still finds time to golf. It’s become an addiction where the Akron Hammer has even played in rainy conditions. However, in his latest trip on the greens, James decided to take a drop. The Lakers star didn’t mind taking the penalty because on the other side, he would be gambling on his life.

“I’m staring right at him,” James said, looking at the ball near a stream. The thing LeBron James was staring at was an alligator, almost eyeing his prey. The four-time NBA champion had to make a decision. Either take the risk and hit the stroke from his position or take the drop.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He sneaky as s–t. Bro I already took a drop. I already have one drop. Bro, if I go down here and he go underneath the water, boys it’s over,” LeBron James said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akron Hammer contemplated the decision for a few moments. His son, Bronny James, watched on. The group was mostly just laughing at the situation. But the game had to go on. James ended up making an executive decision. The Laker star didn’t mind taking another drop and a penalty stroke. Putting his life at risk wasn’t wise, no matter how obsessed LeBron James is with golfing.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, there’s a lot riding on James remaining healthy this season. The Lakers are rolling, and their championship aspirations have come alive at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James, Lakers look unstoppable

Throughout the season, every team goes through a peak and faces an abrupt drop. What really matters is at what time of the season a team starts to look threatening. The Los Angeles Lakers are picking up steam right before they head into the postseason. The Purple and Gold are on an eight-game win streak, and are righting off every concern that existed.

Analysts such as Brian Windhorst pointed to the Lakers being worse with a healthy ‘Big 3’. That conversation is as good as closed after LeBron James’ sacrifice. He’s allowed Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to play on the ball. It was something completely new, but James has thrived in this new role.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s shot over 50% in each of his last five games for the Lakers. James is also willing to do the little things at a much higher volume, which has significantly improved the Lakers as a defensive unit. The Lakers are allowing 113.6 points per game, outscoring rivals by almost 10 points during this stretch.

The foundation of that success is a rejuvenated Luka Doncic. The six-time All-Star has produced some of the most breathtaking performances. He’s scored at least 30 points over the last eight games, recently going for 60 against the Miami Heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most importantly, though, everybody is falling in line with the greater objective. Deandre Ayton is providing the Lakers with consistent effort, regardless of his involvement on the offensive end. Marcus Smart creates disruption. And the Lakers are actually shooting the ball well, close to 38% from three.

They have peaked at the right time, and look more connected than ever before this season. The Lakers have gone from being mediocre to beating playoff-level opponents consistently. It marks a huge shift in power in the Western Conference. As the postseason comes closer, the Lakers are inching closer to their ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no ego in the locker room except that of representing the Lakers.