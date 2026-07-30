LeBron James’ ESPN Documentary Reportedly Features Footage Never Shown to the Public

More than two decades after a high school phenom first captured the attention of basketball fans, the story of one of the sport’s greatest careers may finally be getting its proper telling. From Akron to multiple championships and countless historic milestones, cameras have followed nearly every chapter, though not every moment has been seen. Now, a new report suggests the public is about to get unprecedented access. LeBron James and ESPN are reportedly closing in on an agreement for a “The Last Dance-style” documentary series that will show the final chapter of his career while featuring never-before-seen footage from across his NBA journey.

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According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the project is expected to mirror the format of Michael Jordan’s popular The Last Dance, mixing archival footage from throughout James’ career with behind-the-scenes access during what could be his final NBA season.

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The documentary is expected to include footage that has never previously been released to the public, offering fans a closer look at pivotal moments from James’ stints with the Cavaliers, Heat, Lakers and now the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN’s planned access reportedly won’t stop with archival material. A camera crew is also expected to follow LeBron James throughout the upcoming season in Philadelphia, documenting his pursuit of one final championship alongside Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey.

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The concept naturally draws comparisons to The Last Dance, the 10-part ESPN series that chronicled Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 championship season using more than 500 hours of previously unseen footage. That documentary became one of the most successful sports productions ever released and set the benchmark for athlete storytelling.

The timing also makes sense given James’ own announcement that Philadelphia would be the final stop of his NBA career. After signing with the 76ers, the four-time champion explained that his latest move was driven by one objective.

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“I’m not going for money… I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

ESPN insider Dave McMenamin reported that James’ decision to join Philadelphia came after an extensive free-agency process involving multiple contenders, including interest from the Clippers and Celtics before the 76ers ultimately emerged as his choice. Those negotiations, and the behind-the-scenes conversations surrounding them, could become some of the documentary’s most compelling storylines if included.

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The series is also expected to capture James’ first season with the 76ers, a campaign that has already become one of the NBA’s biggest storylines. The league reportedly plans to feature Philadelphia in the maximum 34 nationally televised games, reflecting the enormous interest surrounding James’ arrival and the team’s championship aspirations.

If finalized, the documentary would represent another landmark media project in James’ career. Beyond his on-court achievements, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has built an expansive entertainment portfolio through SpringHill and The Shop.