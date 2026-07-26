LeBron James’ Ex-Lakers Teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Eyes $3.9M 76ers Deal After Grizzlies Buyout

The first domino for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to reunite with LeBron James has fallen into place. It was reported yesterday that the two-time NBA champion intends to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, and thus a buyout with his current team, the Memphis Grizzlies, was expected. But there are small hurdles that still need to be crossed before two former Lakers teammates reunite.

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“Just in: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN,” Senior insider Shams Charania reported on X. “The two-time NBA champion with the Lakers and Nuggets, who was part of 2020 title along with LeBron James, gives the 76ers a wing shooter and defender.”

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In his two seasons where he won the championship, KCP averaged 40% from the three-point line. But there has been a decline, especially in the last two seasons, when he shot just 34% and 32% last season with Memphis. The Sixers are hoping that the former teammate of LeBron James will go back to his best after the change in the scenario.

Last year in Memphis, he averaged 21.3 minutes in 51 games (14 starts). His scoring output of 8.4 points per game was his lowest since his rookie season. But let’s not forget that in February, he was shut down to address a pinky finger injury. Apart from being a former teammate of LeBron James, there is another dynamic that affects their relationship.

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Kentavious Caldwell-Pope became the latest Klutch Sports client with the 76ers. The list already included Tyrese Maxey, Jabari Walker, the head coach Nick Nurse, LeBron James, and now KCP. Despite this, the reunion will have to wait. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pointed out the financial reality:

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“So, right now they have 14 players under contract, and they only have $3.3 million under their hard cap. So, they are going to have to waive a couple of players.”

Caldwell-Pope will only have a $2.4 million cap hit, due to his veteran minimum status. But still, the Sixers had to move off one player to sign LeBron James. Now, to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also, they’ll have to move off another player too. Definitely a couple of additional moves coming from Philadelphia before it’s all put together.

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Currently, the Nets are the only team with cap space. But plenty of teams can take on money via exceptions. And about 2/3 of the league has open roster spots. It won’t be hard for the 76ers to shed a couple of contracts. The reported names are Jabari Walker and Dalen Terry, who are on non/partially guaranteed salaries. Another name is Johni Broome, the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft whose rookie season was both uneventful and ominous. He could be a candidate there if the Sixers believe Walker or Terry is too valuable to let go.