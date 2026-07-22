LeBron James’ Ex-Team Carelessly Leaks Video Amid Re-Signing Speculation

LeBron James announced last month that his 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers would be his final one, instantly making him one of the biggest names as a free agent. Since then, the 41-year-old has remained a major talking point across the NBA transfer market. However, a recent Miami Heat post has further complicated the situation, as James’s next move appears to have already been revealed.

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The Miami Heat, where James played from 2010 to 2014, recently shared a pending YouTube video titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” on their official YouTube channel with a date set for later this month.

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The post on the team’s official YT page immediately caught the attention of fans and basketball followers, as James has still not announced where he will play next season. However, the excitement did not last long, as it was later revealed that the video was uploaded mistakenly.

A spokesperson for the Heat told the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang that the video was “mistakenly made public” and was prepared only for “the possibility of James eventually deciding to join the Heat this offseason.”

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Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 03: Los Angeles Lakers Forward LeBron James 6 walks by head coach Frank Vogel during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 3, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NBA: MAR 03 Lakers at Clippers Icon220303029

It is also important to understand that Miami Heat president Pat Riley is currently traveling and is not expected to return until August. The 81-year-old usually attends the team’s press conferences, especially for players like James.

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The 41-year-old, who has spent the past 8 seasons with the LA Lakers, is seriously considering the Heat as he enters free agency this summer. According to ESPN, the Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers are the 3 front-runners for his signature.

While fans remain divided over James’ potential move, the situation has sparked a widespread discussion about his future. Even James ’ agent recently shared thoughts about the transfer.

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Rich Paul shares thoughts on LeBron James’ future

The NBA world is eagerly waiting for James to decide where he will continue his career after parting ways with the LA Lakers.

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Yet, despite the recent YT post from Heat, James’ agent Rich Paul has already made it clear that only LeBron himself knows when that decision will arrive.

“I’ll say it again, none of these people know anything. Nobody knows nothing. And I say that respectfully because we haven’t made it to where anybody knows anything,” Paul said, speaking on the latest episode of his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

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“I think it’s important for people to understand, we’re not making this about attention and a spectacle. It’s not about a decision or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We’re not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision or that choice. It’s a business choice that he’s making. And I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice,” he explained.

The CEO of Klutch Sports Group also rejected any fixed timeline regarding when James will announce his next destination.

“I don’t know when his next choice is going to be made. It could be 48 seconds, it could be 48 minutes. I don’t know. Again, you can’t make somebody know something they don’t know,” Paul shared.

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With rumors continuing to grow around a possible Miami Heat move, fans are closely following every update. But for now, LeBron James’ next chapter of his NBA career remains unknown, and only time will reveal his final decision.