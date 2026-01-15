LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Faces Arrest Over Robbery Allegations

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Delonte West was arrested in Belle Haven for an alleged robbery. The police department received a phone call from the victim, who told the officers about the robbery and assault that took place at the 5900 block of Richmond Highway. The officers found that the accused was West.

Upon arriving at the scene, they were informed that the accused hadn’t gotten far away from the scene. The bystander pointed right across the road, where the officers found Delonte West. The former Cavs star was arrested on those counts without further incident, with a $1000 bond being set.

The officers found that a total of $23 was taken from the victim. Delonte West is scheduled to appear in court in March. According to TMZ, they reached out to his lawyers, but didn’t get a response. This is part of another sad incident that involves the 42-year-old. He was previously arrested for his own good in November. Officers found him unconscious and reported that he was intoxicated to the point that having him in custody was the safest option.

West was also charged twice in 2024. In June, he was arrested when officers tried to servea warrant for violating the conditions of his release and resisting arrest. In November, West was put in cuffs for trespassing. The NBA community has tried to reach out in the past to help West get through his tough phase.

Notably, the Dallas Mavericks owner sought to help the former NBA star when he saw a video of him on the streets. But it seems the troubles just continue to spill.

Delonte West’s battle with mental health

Delonte West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. Basketball became his “escape”. But at the same time, the game also caused a lot of suffering. West’s good performances would often be overshadowed by his lows, often leading to a troubled state of mind. Despite the diagnosis, the 42-year-old stayed undeterred.

He has openly spoken about the struggles of having a mental disorder. In 2020, West joined a drug rehabilitation clinic through Cuban’s help. He also reunited with his mother. Sadly, despite the support from Cuban and even teammates, West seems to have relapsed.

The treatment did seem to work for a while. West worked at the rehab center and on some other jobs later. However, he could never really get out of the cycle. It’s sad to see that despite the community’s efforts to help, Delonte West is still having difficulties. We can continue to hope that things improve.

West played in the NBA for eight seasons, last appearing for the Dallas Mavericks. He later had a few stints in the G-League before eventually playing in international leagues.