LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Reveals Kyrie Irving Reached Out After Missing Cavs Reunion Tour

Essentials Inside The Story A decade after Cleveland's historic title run, one reunion photo sparked an unexpected debate.

A former Cavaliers star's absence quickly became the biggest storyline of the celebration.

Behind the speculation lies a deeper look at the bond that still connects the 2016 champions.

Ten years before a group of former Cavaliers teammates found themselves golfing across Scotland and sharing pints at Loch Lomond, they were standing in a champagne-soaked locker room inside Oracle Arena celebrating one of the most improbable championships in NBA history. During that 2016 Finals run, head coach Tyronn Lue famously collected cash from players, coaches and staff after Game 5 and hid it inside the visiting locker room ceiling in Oakland.

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His message was simple: Cleveland would only get the money back if it returned for Game 7 and completed the comeback. The Cavaliers did exactly that, and a decade later, many of the faces behind that title reunited in Europe to celebrate the anniversary. Photos from London, Scotland and Loch Lomond quickly spread across social media. Fans spotted LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye reliving memories from the title run. One name, however, was noticeably absent.

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As speculation began to build around Kyrie Irving’s absence, J.R. Smith stepped in to shut down claims that the former Cavaliers star had been left out of the celebration. Responding directly to a fan on Instagram, Smith wrote, “Missing none. He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs.”

The comment quickly became the biggest talking point surrounding the reunion. Days later, Irving appeared to address the conversation himself. The Dallas Mavericks guard shared a graphic featuring the 2016 championship team and wrote:

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“All for one. One for All. WE completed the mission together as brothers, and that’s all that matters to me. Hélà 🤞🏾♾🪶.”

The message carried extra significance because “All for One, One for All” was more than a slogan for that Cavaliers group. The phrase served as a team-wide mantra during Cleveland’s championship years and was even incorporated into the franchise’s uniforms as a reminder to prioritize collective success over individual recognition.

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While Irving’s post did not directly address the reunion, it reinforced the message that the bond formed during Cleveland’s title run remains intact. Back in 2019, Irving publicly revealed that he had called LeBron James to apologize for how he handled portions of their partnership, saying: “I had to call ‘Bron and tell him I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips.”

The public apology marked one of the most significant turning points in the relationship between the two former teammates following Irving’s 2017 trade request out of Cleveland.

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Smith’s latest message stood in stark contrast to the speculation that followed his earlier “ghosted us all” comment, suggesting any misunderstanding between Irving and the rest of the championship group had already been resolved.

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The lingering question, however, was whether Irving’s absence reflected a scheduling conflict or something deeper.

Did Kyrie Irving actually ghost the 10th anniversary celebration?

Despite Smith’s “ghosted” comment, available reporting suggests Irving’s absence had more to do with logistics than fractured relationships. According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Irving had already committed to multiple domestic appearances and never formally RSVP’d to the European trip.

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From June 8-12, Irving served as a mentor at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, working alongside former NBA veterans including Rajon Rondo, Tyson Chandler and Shaun Livingston. The camp is widely regarded as one of the premier development events for elite high school prospects in the United States.

Following the camp, Irving also made community appearances in his home state of New Jersey, participating in grassroots basketball initiatives connected to his partnership with Anta.

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USA Today via Reuters Mar 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) on the bench during the first half of a NBA game against the LA Clippers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Jefferson also brushed aside concerns on The Richard Show, describing Irving as someone who has often marched to the beat of his own drum while maintaining connections with former teammates behind the scenes.

In the end, the loudest conversation surrounding the reunion had little to do with the golf courses of Scotland or the celebrations in Europe. Instead, it centered on a player who wasn’t there. Yet Irving’s message, “All for one. One for All” served as a reminder that, ten years later, the defining memory for the 2016 Cavaliers remains the championship they won together, not the distance between them today.