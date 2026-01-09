LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Thinks A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo’s Child Will Be “Greatest of All Time”

Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson are driven by the same goals. They want to reach the pinnacle of basketball. That common love has blossomed into an incredible relationship. Wilson has excitedly spoken about their plans to get married, even start a family at some point. With that out in the open, Tristan Thompson let his intrusive thoughts take over.

Wilson was in attendance to watch the Heat take on the Chicago Bulls. The game had to be postponed due to “unplayable” conditions. But Thompson didn’t want to stop talking about basketball. Only he is wondering just how dominant A’ja Wilson and Adebayo’s children be with their genetics.

“Their kid better be an NBA player because he better not be putting boxes up in FedEx because he is going to be so tall,” said Thompson. “This kid is going to be 7 foot, 100%. If he gets his Mama’s talent and his Dad’s toughness, one of the best all time”.

It’s not just Tristan Thompson who is thinking about the possibility, if we’re being honest. Wilson, a four-time WNBA MVP, is already regarded as one of, if not the greatest, women’s basketball players. She’s a dominant force on both sides of the court, even claiming multiple DPOYs. On the other hand, Adebayo is consistently regarded as one of the premier defensive anchors in the NBA.

Basketball remains a core interest for them. They are devoted to helping each other achieve their ambitions. Likewise, with the duo being highly reputed basketball players, Thompson has high expectations for their future offspring. With Wilson standing at 6’4” and Bam Abdebayo 6’9”, you can see why he’s so confident.

But ultimately, it’s too early to push those demands on them. As of right now, Wilson is focused on further cementing her greatness with the Aces. Bam Adebayo is one of the Heat’s ‘captains’. With their personal goals taking preference at the moment, let’s focus on those things. Particularly, Miami’s urgency to get more from Adebayo.

Bam Adebayo needs to be more assertive

For the past few seasons, the Miami Heat have made some improbable runs. However, they’ve never quite crossed that threshold to be regarded as genuine title contenders. That story continues into the 2025-26 campaign. The Heat are currently the seventh seed, once again poised for the Play-In tournament.

But the team has become more dynamic. Erik Spoelstra is running one of the most fluent offenses in the league. The Heat average 120.1 points, the third-highest mark in the league. That has mostly come from Norman Powell’s regular scoring bursts. What the Heat need to get to the next level is for Bam Adebayo to be more aggressive.

This season, he’s averaging 16.9 points and 2.6 assists per game. They are respectful numbers, but also some of the lowest marks of the 28-year-old’s career. He’s had a positive influence, but the team haven’t managed to create any significant disparity in his minutes. With him on the floor, the Heat record a 114.5 offensive rating. Without him, it falls to 111.7.

As one of the seasoned members of the ‘Heat Culture’, Bam Adebayo needs to look to get involved much more for the Heat to reach their ceiling. They have talented scorers, which allows Adebayo to focus more on his defensive duties. But if he can turn into a scorching interior threat, it will open up the floor for the Heat even more.

Their ball movement is still elite. What the Heat needs is a consistent cornerstone who can help them stitch together a solid win streak. Adebayo has the skills, versatility and the touch to become the Heat’s hub. And while he continues to do good things for the team, taking that responsibility could make the Heat great.

How do you think Bam Adebayo has been this season? Let us know your views in the comments below.