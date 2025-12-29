LeBron James Explains How JJ Redick’s Private Meeting Helped Lakers Improve vs Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers stepped up with an instant response. Following a three-game skid, JJ Redick’s intentional practice on Saturday clearly left a mark on the team. They generated their highest assist tally over the last four games and limited the Kings to under 110 points. There were a lot of positives to take from this game, but most importantly, the coaching staff and the players seemed to have found a connection.

LeBron James, who scored 24 while missing just two shots, noticed the Lakers’ improved execution as a huge reason behind their victory against a shorthanded Kings side.

“I thought it was a good response. I mean, I think no matter who’s coming into your building, no matter the record or whoever, you got to be able to go out and play the game. The game is won between the four lines. So, I thought we executed that and it’s one of the better games we had this year,” James said.

JJ Redick agreed because the box score and the Lakers’ effort said it all. The Purple and Gold won all four quarters, rallying off strong runs to build a commanding lead. Furthermore, the Lakers head coach saw connectivity on defense. The Lakers tied their season-high for steals in a game with 14. Clearly, the “uncomfortable” practice allowed both sides to relay their concerns, and the team found some common ground.

Turnovers are something the Lakers still need to work on. However, in the absence of Austin Reaves, the team showed immense character considering their preceding run. They defended with five guys on every possession, stayed active, and created great looks. Notably, Nick Smith Jr.’s 21-point contribution off the bench provided the team with the aggression it was lacking.

The Lakers improved to 20-10 and seem to have made a breakthrough in finding their identity on the floor.

LeBron James remains keen on beating ‘Father Time’

On the eve of James’ emphatic 10-point streak coming to an end, it looked like the anticipated decline was upon him. Turning 41 in two days, nobody would be surprised. However, the Akron Hammer is not done with his fight against ‘Father Time’ just yet. With this being his last game as a 40-year-old, he made a bold confession about battling his age.

“I remember what was LeBron 20 or 21 when I did the father time commercial thing. I’m in a battle with him. And I would like to say that I’m kicking his a– on the backend,” said LeBron James.

That’s been pretty evident since his 8-point performance against the Toronto Raptors. James has yet to score under 15 since then, a stretch that includes six 20+ point games. Moreover, he’s also shown his willingness to take a lesser role with Luka Doncic at the helm. Taking the backseat has allowed him to keep finding success, no matter how old he gets.

That being said, it seems the whispers about this possibly being his last season might start to whither away. For all the criticism he’s faced, LeBron James in Year 23 appears to be just as hungry and devoted to winning. Or at least tonight’s game may have allowed the Lakers to get on the same page. The group has risen out of adversity to get back to winning ways.

And it’s always a plus to know LeBron James is dialed in, prepared to do what it takes for the Lakers. How do you rate James’ battle against Father Time so far? Let us know your views in the comments below.