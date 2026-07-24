LeBron James Explains $93M Sacrifice in 76ers Announcement After Snubbing Warriors, Cavs, Heat

LeBron James had been silent for too long since turning into a free agent on June 30. Rumors were turning into conspiracy theories. People saw the 2010 script repeat itself. Some hoped to see his homecoming back in Cleveland. And others wished he moved to the Bay to play alongside Stephen Curry.

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But as Friday arrived, the King poured cold water on all the hopes and dreams of the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that James was signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, as informed by Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul.

LeBron James took to his X handle to explain what led him to pick Philly as his next destination.

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“Another championship,” the 41-year-old wrote. “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

His two former teams, the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, were reported to be close to bringing him back. His arrival would have boosted their chances significantly, but with the King deciding to take his talents to Philly, it will be interesting to see how things end up in the Eastern Conference.

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“Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home! 🙏🏾🫡👑,” the King wrote in his tweet.

Yes, James has chosen the Sixers as his next landing spot, agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal after playing for a massive $101.35 million for 2 years for the Los Angeles Lakers. Simply put, the King let go of a little more than $93 million to move to the Philadelphia 76ers.

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“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” James added, “I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.

“The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.”

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Now, the biggest question that might be coming to everyone’s mind is: how long is LeBron James going to be around? Sure, he has a player option in his 2-year, $8 million contract. But will he opt for it when the time comes?

“This is my last decision,” LeBron wrote. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work.” James continued. “I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win, and to have a chance at the feeling of winning.”

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It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that LeBron James saw the potential in the new Philadelphia 76ers core. The team added Jaylen Brown, who is one of the best two-way stars in the NBA. Besides, Bron shares a close relationship with Tyrese Maxey. Let’s not forget Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe as well. So, yes, LeBron might have just entered the last laps of his career. And it’s safe to say he will be finishing his business in Philly.