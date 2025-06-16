LeBron James Featured In LA Protests Amid Family’s Personal Message

“I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people. I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it”. This is what LeBron James said back in 2017 in criticism of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on Muslims. Along with Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr, the 4x NBA champion continued to remain one of the most vocal critics of the Republican president during the latter’s first term.

Therefore, it is only more surprising and unusual that the NBA star did not speak out on the recent LA Protests against the current Trump administration’s stance on deporting immigrants, and other policies. Even though he has not spoken yet, LeBron’s name made it to a different protest, and not in the way you would think.

‘Playoff Sports’ CEO and co-founder Jake Samuel recently highlighted a picture from the Los Angeles ‘No Kings’ Protests that took place on Saturday. One of the people at the event had a sign made up that said, “THERE IS ONLY KING IN THIS COUNTRY & HIS NAME IS ”. Woah!

This was, of course, an obvious reference to the ‘King James’ moniker that LeBron has been holding since his high school days. A local sportswriter in Ohio felt that a then-young LeBron reportedly had the skill set and potential that was worthy of comparison with those of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Since then, the player has only continued proving why the ‘King’ term should not be removed from his list of names.

Trump hosted a military parade in DC to mark the US Army’s 250th Anniversary on Saturday. However, for many of his non-supporters, the fact that Trump’s 79th birthday was also falling on the same day was an alleged sign that the President was holding the military parade, costing taxpayers about $25 to $45 million, in HIS honor. This led to several ‘No Kings’ protests launching throughout America, taking place in populous cities like San Francisco, Buffalo, Atlanta, Louisville, etc.

For people in LA, if they had to call someone King, why not LeBron? Furthermore, given the player’s previous comments on the President, and Trump taking them personally, using the Lakers star on the protest poster was one way of getting the message to #47.

That poster, however, would also question again why LeBron James has not spoken out on the protests yet. Was his criticism limited only to the previous Trump administration? Well, LeBron’s wife and son are not among those people asking this question. Rather, they are the ones who are commemorating an important day with him.

Savannah and Bryce wish LeBron James a Happy Father’s Day!

Savannah James was only 18 when her and LeBron James’ first son, Bronny, was born. Being such early parents, it would have been hard to know where life would take them. However, since he never got to know his own father, LeBron James was determined to do things differently. Two decades later, he has grown to be a compassionate parent for Bronny, Bryce, and his and Savannah’s only daughter, Zhuri. Therefore, what better time was there to remind the NBA player about this than Father’s Day?

Savannah recently took to her official Instagram account to share a story with her 2.5 million followers. The same featured a photo of the James family, with LeBron standing tall above all. She added a caption to that post that read “Happy Father’s Day!!”, with a couple of heart emojis occupying the bottom of the story.

Meanwhile, Bryce also uploaded a family photo, which was taken in Paris. Judging from the T-shirts LeBron and Savannah were wearing, it was taken when the 2024 Paris Olympics were in full swing. Bryce also wrote in the caption, “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY”, followed by a heart and a goat emoji.

LeBron James’ own father, Anthony McClelland, was nowhere close to being who his son would grow up to be. Similarly to Savannah, LeBron’s mother had a teen pregnancy, but McClelland reportedly left her after she got pregnant, and LeBron had to grow up without his father’s presence. By being not only a provider but an inspiration to his children, LeBron James shows what it means to be a father. Therefore, it does not matter if he stays silent on LA protests. He is already doing his duty to those who matter to him the most.