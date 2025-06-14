LeBron James Felt Uncomfortable in Lakers Locker Room, Says Vet’s Family as NBA Future Gets More Clear

During the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers made a major splash to elevate their roster. They brought in Luka Doncic alongside a group of other players who could help their performance. Doncic, though, was the focus. The generational star was key in helping to reduce LeBron James’ workload, who is looking to maximize his career at the age of 40. But for the Akron Hammer, his addition didn’t provide him the most relief.

It was those other players. Or at least one of them in Markieff Morris. Why? James finally got somebody who could operate on his wavelength. And amidst rumors about the Purple and Gold looking to add a young center, Marcus Morris thinks they need to focus on creating a comfortable environment for their veteran superstar.

“You need some veterans. You need some guys that can keep the game together because for him like I feel like this was the first time I really watched the Lakers not really have a lot of veterans, right? Like a lot of guys, that’s like not even his age but like around his age,” Morris mentioned.

So even when Markieff Morris didn’t have a major role to play, he knew LeBron James appreciated his presence. “I know Bron love having me here cause he can’t even sing Reasonable Doubt in front of these m———–s, they don’t even know what that is,” the Lakers forward told his brother.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Maybe having somebody closer to his era did help LeBron James. However, the importance of veterans is far more than bonding with other vets. Morris pointed out how teams such as the Pacers have a great balance of young players to veterans. They are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

So experience does remain a key part of success even in today’s NBA. But how can the Lakers plan for the same when they don’t know what James’ future holds?

LeBron James is nowhere close to his end

Lakers Nation is eagerly waiting for LeBron James to make a decision. He has a player option he can opt into and play one final year. Or there’s the possibility of him signing an additional two-year deal, opening up the possibility of taking a pay cut to offer flexibility to the roster. So far, no decision has been made by him or his camp.

The last time LeBron James spoke about his career, he said he would spend the offseason discussing things with his family. Maybe that’s still an ongoing decision. But no matter how the roster looks or how old James seems to be, Marcus Morris firmly believes the Akron Hammer can give more to the game.

“He could dial back another step and still be the cream of the crop in the league. Like I just feel like to me the way the league’s going and like the way he’s learned how to use his body, the way he’s shooting the ball a lot better than I’ve ever seen him pull ups from half court and and all that type of like he could do that for a couple more years,” he said on Good Word with Goodwill.

In terms of his output, not much has changed. LeBron James is still as efficient as ever. Additionally, with how well he reads the game, adapting to an off-ball role could help extend his career for a few more years. Ultimately, it depends on how much desire the four-time MVP has to keep playing the game. His fitness and conditioning are still elite by league standards.

And despite having achieved anything, maybe the high of having another title run keeps him going.