LeBron James Finds Comfort in Former Teammate’s Ex-Wife Emotional Message After Return to LA

The calm before the storm. That’s how LeBron James is approaching each day of the remaining offseason. The heat has been on him throughout this time. Trade rumors continue to intensify as James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains uncertain. Yet, none of that deters the four-time NBA champion from breaking his discipline. Even in Year 23, he is preparing like it’s all on the line.

The routine has always been the same. It’s the consistency that has propelled LeBron James into the hall of greatness. His wake-up time, 3:50 a.m., as per his Instagram stories, makes fans wonder, does he even sleep? To the Akron Hammer, waking up before everybody else and working when nobody else is has been his formula for the past two decades.

It’s part of falling in love with the process. And although it’s grueling work, James does find ways to make it fun. A large part of that is his choice of music. On his way to another workout this morning, James listened to Teyana Taylor’s ‘Rose in Harlem’. As classic as it could get, he posted multiple stories of singing along with the song.

It was also met with appreciation for the talented Taylor, who was once the wife of James’ former teammate, Iman Shumpert. “A rose in Harlem vibe this morning from my sis,” he wrote in one of those stories. A few more highlights from the song later, it was back to business as usual.

LeBron James posted a picture that will excite LA fans for now. He is in the lab, going through intense workouts to best prepare himself for a historic year 23. However, at this moment, it’s hard to take the spotlight off him. There’s a bunch of rumors swirling about his future. And at present, nothing is predictable in the NBA.

LeBron James’ future hinges on this season

The Lakers’ previous owner, Jeanie Buss, was willing to do whatever it took to keep LeBron James in LA. He had an open line of communication with her. But most importantly, having seen him achieve some of his most impressive career milestones in a Laker jersey, she had one wish. “I want to see him retire as a Laker,” said Buss.

Now, not only is Buss not the major decision-maker, but even LeBron James’ future with the franchise looks gloomy.

His opting in for his final season with the Lakers was a statement. It is the first time in his career that James will be on an expiring contract for a team. The message wasn’t hidden either. Rich Paul made it very clear. LeBron James wants to make every season count. The Lakers’ shift towards a younger star in Luka Doncic could potentially make it challenging to meet James’ ambitions.

But it very well could not. Doncic took the comments about his weight seriously. Over the offseason, he has undergone a complete physical transformation. The Lakers, for their part, have made some significant moves, such as signing Deandre Ayton to add size to their roster. If the team does manage to outperform itself from last season, LeBron James could opt to stay in Los Angeles.

But for now, it’s all hazy and unclear. Where do you think James will end up next season? Let us know your views in the comments below.