LeBron James Fires Back at Media Narrative, Praises Robert Parish’s Unbiased Take

Fresh off tying one of the most storied records in NBA history, LeBron James made a striking statement in Miami. It was a historic night for the Los Angeles Lakers on the way to a 126-134 win over the Miami Heat in the arena that “King James” once dominated. On the night he drew level with Robert Parish for the most games played in NBA history, the 41-year-old aimed at the media talking heads who suggested LA was better off without him during his recent injury absence.

Despite the veteran’s historic longevity, the narrative of his diminishing impact has clearly reached the Lakers’ locker room. On back-to-back productive nights as the Lakers extend their winning streak to eight games, James made a rare, direct rebuttal to that chatter.

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“I’ll start the year not in the lineup,” James said. “AR [Austin Reaves] had a moment where he was out, so it’s just like trying to figure it out. And then I was out a couple weeks ago and was able to come back and see how I can best fit those guys ‘cause they just was playing so dynamic off one another.”

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James noted that the team’s early-season struggles were more about chemistry and shifting lineups than his individual presence. But he understands why they’d twist it around. “I mean, it sells. I mean, it sells papers a lot easier and clippings and podcasts if you say, ‘LeBron, the team is better off without him.‘ A lot of people try to, like, view it. So I get it.” Despite understanding the commercial benefits of that narrative, James very sharply stated, “They’re absolutely wrong.”

While James was quick to dismantle external noise, he was equally eager to highlight a rare instance of respect from a previous generation. He specifically shouted out Robert Parish, the man whose record he just tied, for his uncharacteristically supportive comments toward the modern era.

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Imago Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates guard Luka Doncic (not shown) after scoring 60 points against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

“Shout out, Chief, man,” James said. “I’ve been seeing some of the things that he’s been saying about me, and it’s not a lot of those OGs that talk like that to the generation after them, and also about me personally. So, shout out to Chief. He’s super cool. He dope.”

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Boston Celtics legend, Robert “The Chief” Parish, was a mortal enemy of the Showtime Lakers. But he offered a lesson in dignity by celebrating a Lakers superstar tonight.

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Robert Parish puts LeBron James’ longevity into perspective

The amount of history written in Purple & Gold in one night has made NBA historians work overtime. Luka Doncic’s 60-point game was the first for the Lakers since Kobe Bryant‘s iconic “Mamba Out” finale game in 2016. And it was LeBron James’ 124th career triple-double, too!

Doncic’s 60 points, combined with James’ 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, make them the first teammates with a 60-point game and a triple-double since Wilt Chamberlain (66 points) and Elgin Baylor (23/16/13) in 1969. That’s not discounting the fact that James matched Robert Parish for most regular-season games played in NBA history with 1,611 games so far.

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If James suits up on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, he breaks that record. Parish won’t even be salty about it. The Chief told ESPN immediately after the game, “If anyone is deserving of breaking the Iron Man record, I would say LeBron James is. Because he takes such good care of himself. His approach to fitness and what he puts into his body reflects, or mirrors, how I felt about my fitness and what I ate… It’s a testament to not only my longevity, but LeBron’s longevity.”

As Parish said, the “Iron Man” record of 1,611 career games is a testament to a level of physical maintenance that borders on religious. While many “Old Heads” from the 80s and 90s have been critical of the modern NBA’s “load management” culture and the league going “soft,” Parish has taken the opposite approach.

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James’ routine is famously expensive and meticulous. In the same presser, he touted modern technology for allowing him to perform at a high level. It hasn’t left him immune from sciatica and an arthritic foot, yet he’s shown enduring excellence that only some fabricated narratives would try to diminish.