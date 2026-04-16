LeBron James’ Former Associate, Who Leaked Private Info About Star, Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges

The FBI opened Pandora’s box with the NBA’s betting scandals. Named and unnamed players, coaches, gamblers, the accusations, all of it is a part of a giant nexus. Now, names like Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier took the major spotlight. But behind them, LeBron James’ ex-teammate, Damon Jones, also stole considerable attention.

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Now, the 11-year NBA veteran intends to enter a guilty plea in the insider trading and gambling case filed by the Department of Justice last fall. Authorities allege he provided confidential availability information to sports bettors, making him the first individual in the case to formally signal such a plea.

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Jones entered an initial plea of not guilty on November 6. The presiding judge in the Brooklyn federal case has since directed the matter to Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Marutollo for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, Jones faced charges last year tied to two coordinated schemes allegedly involving numerous mafia associates and athletes. In total, federal prosecutors named 34 individuals across two indictments. Moreover, authorities identified the 49-year-old as one of only three defendants included in both cases.

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Therefore, authorities positioned him at the center of a wide-reaching investigation spanning multiple overlapping networks. Most importantly, as noted earlier, LeBron James’ former associate has become the first of the six accused in the case to indicate an intention to plead guilty.

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Meanwhile, former guards Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets also face charges under the same indictment. Well, one of the many reasons why Damon Jones was under the FBI’s radar was LeBron James himself.

Damon Jones sold nonpublic information on LeBron James

Authorities accuse Jones of providing, or attempting to provide, confidential information to sports bettors. Specifically, the indictment claims the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard shared a tip concerning “a prominent NBA player,” widely believed to be LeBron James, his former teammate and longtime associate. However, investigators have not charged James with any misconduct, thereby limiting the allegations solely to Jones’ actions within the case.

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Prosecutors allege that on February 9, 2023, Jones sent a message to a co-conspirator urging a substantial wager on the Milwaukee Bucks before sensitive information became public. Meanwhile, indicating a key player would be unavailable. That same night, LeBron James missed the Los Angeles Lakers matchup due to ankle soreness. Therefore, aligning closely with the timeline referenced in the communication.

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Therefore, the case now stands at a decisive turning point. As authorities tighten their grip, Damon Jones moves toward a guilty plea, placing him at the core of a widening probe. Meanwhile, links to LeBron James remain limited to context, not culpability. Therefore, with multiple figures under scrutiny, the investigation continues to expose a deeply interconnected network shaped by access, influence, and intent.