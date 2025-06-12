LeBron James Fulfills Young Fan’s NASCAR Dream as Lesser-Known Ownership Connection Unearthed

From a kid in Akron to the Akron Hammer—LeBron James’s journey is one for the history books. He never had life’s privilege at his fingertips. Every battle he fought amidst chaos and silence, on the court or off the same, summed up to the moment he stepped on the court in 2003. That was the day Bron wrote and rewrote his destiny. And given his early struggles, he makes sure others, precisely school and college students, get what he missed out on.

In February, while participating in a lecture at Ohio State, LeBron met CeCe Wilson. The youngster, a NASCAR enthusiast, dreams of working in the field. But CeCe had a major question: “My question is, my real passion is to be a race car driver, and that’s a hard-to-access sport since you already have to be rich. Would there be anything that you could help people like me dream of doing that?”

In this case, Bron had some precious advice for the motorhead. “Say no more, CeCe. I’ll get right on that. Over the last few years, we’ve made a lot of connections with a lot of people in NASCAR,” LeBron James told CeCe Wilson. “If that’s something that you’re super passionate about, we will make sure that you get to some events, be able to be there, get into the cockpit, see some of the cars, how they’re built, and how these guys race. We will get that done. I can’t get a lot of things done, but I can get that done for you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James Family Foundation (@ljfamfoundation) Expand Post

The 40-year-old understands passion and never steps away from helping true passionate hearts. Most importantly, he brought a smile to CeCe’s face. “This was probably the best experience I’ve ever had in my entire life. Just meeting race car drivers is a crazy thing. I could not stop smiling. I kept on looking at my dad. He was smiling back at me,” he shared.

Moreover, it was one of the best experiences for the Wilson family. The youngster sees his future in NASCAR because they are always looking for engineers. Therefore, it would be great for him.“I love to see myself be in the industry. It doesn’t even matter what I do. To get that actual experience and more from LeBron is just amazing, and I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”

Now, coming back to LeBron James, did you know he had a special connection with NASCAR? Perhaps it is true when they say that the Chosen One has his connections everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LeBron James’s never-before-heard ownership connection with NASCAR

Turns out Michael Jordan is not the only basketball icon making pit stops in NASCAR. While His Airness commands the spotlight with 23XI Racing, LeBron James has quietly found his lane in the sport too. Through his stake in Fenway Sports Group, LeBron holds minority ownership in RFK Racing, the same group that co-owns the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Liverpool F.C. So yes, the King has crossed over from hardwood to horsepower.

Unlike Jordan or Brad Daugherty, LeBron keeps a low profile in the paddock, and for good reason. He’s still leading the charge for the Lakers, after all. But the legacy is in motion. RFK Racing, once Roush Racing, became part of Fenway Sports in 2007 and welcomed Brad Keselowski in 2021 as co-owner and driver. The team now boasts serious racing muscle, and LeBron’s presence, though subtle, adds even more power to the engine.

via Imago LeBron James

From the streets of Akron to the speedways of NASCAR, LeBron James is proving there are no lanes he cannot dominate. While his jump shot built empires, his heart continues to open doors for others chasing bold dreams. Whether courtside or trackside, the King’s influence accelerates change. And as CeCe Wilson’s story shows, when LeBron shifts gears to help, lives don’t just move forward—they race ahead.